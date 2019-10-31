Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shabana Azmi Shares Photo of Bizarre Signboard at Chennai Airport, Leaves Internet in Splits

Recently, a signboard at the airport in Chennai has the Internet in splits and also left actress Shabana Azmi amused.

Trending Desk

October 31, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Shabana Azmi Shares Photo of Bizarre Signboard at Chennai Airport, Leaves Internet in Splits
File image of Shabana Azmi.

Often while we wait to board our flight at the airport we come across hoards of signboards for the convenience of travellers.

These signboards help travellers know about the dos and don’ts in the airport area. Recently, a signboard at the airport in Chennai has the Internet in splits and also left actress Shabana Azmi amused.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana Azmi shared a picture of a signboard put up the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at the passenger waiting area of the airport that clearly shows the sign of literally translating or mistranslating from Hindi to English.

The picture shared by the Masoom actress read, "Farsh Par Khaana Sakht Mana Hai" in Hindi, which translates to "Eating on carpet strictly prohibited."

The signboard, however, had an English translation of the order by AAI that read, "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited."

Azmi shared the picture of the signboard with a caption, "Really?"

View this post on Instagram

Really ?!!!

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) on

Since being shared, the picture has received over 3 thousand likes and a slew of comments.

Actress Swara Bhaskar took to the comment section and wrote, "Amaze," and added laughing face emojis.

"Carpetarians not allowed," read the other comment, while a user commented "Carpet Diet!"

One of the users commented "carpet might be too chewy to eat!"

Some users also took to the comment section to correct the translation.

According to a report by UPI, the signboard was actually clicked in August 2015 by Justin Ross Lee at Chennai airport, and was shared by him on his Instagram handle.


