BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shabana Azmi Sings Javed Akhtar's Parody of 'Abhi Na Jao' after Spilling Soup

File image of Shabana Azmi.

File image of Shabana Azmi.

On a Facebook live session on Sunday, the veteran actress revealed some secrets about Akhtar’s fun, food and laughter episodes.

Share this:

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar is the master of words and there is no doubt about the rich literary legacy of the screenwriter. In fact, he is so genius at his work that no matter what the situation is, Akhtar can describe it in apt words within seconds.


His wife and actress Shabana Azmi shared a funny incident, throwing some light on the lyricist’s promptness. The veteran actress came to Facebook live on Sunday, where she revealed some secrets about Akhtar’s fun, food and laughter episodes.


Shabana shared an incident when her husband, whom she fondly calls Jaadu, was having soup and spilling it. She scolded him on spilling the food while eating. To this, the poet immediately came up with a song based on the tune of Lata Mangeshkar’s superhit Abhi Naa Jao.


The lyrics of the funny rendition were, “Jo iss tarah se khaaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge, jo soup ispe gir gaya, toh jaante ho hoga kya, yeh daag dhul na paega, jo dhoega bataega, ke sabun ispe ghis diya, yeh daag par mita nahi”.




While we are definitely impressed with the lyrics, Shabana Azmi’s voice makes it sound so much better.


A lot of people reacted to the incident, sharing compliments for the couple.








Chef Vikas Khanna, who has turned a filmmaker with his release The Last Color, also shared the incident on his media account, with the caption, “Poetry, Love and Food.”



Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,388,834

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,000,231

    +2,371

  • Cured/Discharged

    484,296

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,757

    +158
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres