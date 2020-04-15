Shabana Azmi Sings Javed Akhtar's Parody of 'Abhi Na Jao' after Spilling Soup

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar is the master of words and there is no doubt about the rich literary legacy of the screenwriter. In fact, he is so genius at his work that no matter what the situation is, Akhtar can describe it in apt words within seconds.







His wife and actress Shabana Azmi shared a funny incident, throwing some light on the lyricist’s promptness. The veteran actress came to Facebook live on Sunday, where she revealed some secrets about Akhtar’s fun, food and laughter episodes.







Shabana shared an incident when her husband, whom she fondly calls Jaadu, was having soup and spilling it. She scolded him on spilling the food while eating. To this, the poet immediately came up with a song based on the tune of Lata Mangeshkar’s superhit Abhi Naa Jao.







The lyrics of the funny rendition were, “Jo iss tarah se khaaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge, jo soup ispe gir gaya, toh jaante ho hoga kya, yeh daag dhul na paega, jo dhoega bataega, ke sabun ispe ghis diya, yeh daag par mita nahi”.















While we are definitely impressed with the lyrics, Shabana Azmi’s voice makes it sound so much better.







A lot of people reacted to the incident, sharing compliments for the couple.











I don't know, what should I say? But the voice quality was amazing, keep singing like this Shabana ma'am.❤🔥 — Kazi Ashikur Rahman (@kaziashikurrah3) April 13, 2020









That is hilarious! How lucky to be married to a man of such genius & humour! — Sands (@Sandhya108is) April 13, 2020

How awesome!!! You both are the epitome of intelligence, talent, niceness and couple goals ❤️

You sing so well!! — Seema (@seematyagi007) April 14, 2020





Chef Vikas Khanna, who has turned a filmmaker with his release The Last Color, also shared the incident on his media account, with the caption, “Poetry, Love and Food.”





