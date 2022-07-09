'Shafeek Meri Baat Suno': Yashraj Mukhate Has a New Bop and Ayushmann Khurrana Loves it

The iconic Pawri Hori Hai trend needs no new introduction and neither does its composer. After making everyone go crazy over his quirky music compositions Twada Kutta Tommy and Kokila Ben, Musician Yashraj Mukhate is once again back with a bang. Sending the netizens into a frenzy, this time the music composer has converted the viral Shafeek Meri Baat Suno video into a song. And do we really need to tell you that it has taken the internet by storm? Known for creating music from viral trends, Yashraj adds catchy tunes and peppy beats to unconventional viral sayings or dialogues on the internet, leaving us all to laugh our hearts out.

Dropping the video of his latest hilarious composition on Friday on his official Instagram account, Yashraj wrote in the caption, “Badtameez kahika. Tag the girl in the comments if you find her profile,” he ended the caption with the hashtag Dialogue with Beats. The video opens by showing Yashraj singing and then the viral clip pops up, whose famous line “Iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki tum mujhe I love you bol do” has been converted into a chorus of this song. While the hilarious video will force you to play it on loop, it will also make you start humming in sync with the song.

Needless to say, the comment section is swamped with legions of compliments and praises. Apart from the netizens, Ayushmann Khurrana also acknowledged the video and went on to like it. One user wrote, “So damn catchy man! All your tunes deserve to be in massive high budget films and more!” Another commented, “I want a full-fledged album with a minimum of 3-minute songs. Bolo kab hoga yeh sapna pura” A third user commented, “Dude I love this man! Your talent is amazing!” For those who don’t know, this video of the woman went viral in December 2020, which was also converted into several viral memes.

