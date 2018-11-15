GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Shah Rukh Khan and Jack Dorsey's Twitter Banter Has Inspired the Funniest Memes on the Internet

Jack Dorsey landed up on the doorsteps of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan and Jack Dorsey's Twitter Banter Has Inspired the Funniest Memes on the Internet
Image credits: Jack Dorsey / Shah Rukh Khan | Twitter
Loading...
Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, who is on his maiden trip to India, literally knocked on the doors of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday.

Dorsey, who has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, couldn't resist the B-Town glitz as he flew all the way to Mumbai and landed directly at the doorsteps of 'Mannat' - Khan's residence.

Taking to his own microblogging website, Dorsey tagged Khan and wrote, "u up?"




Even before the Badshah of Bollywood could respond, the Twitterati went overboard with their response, mostly in memes.













SRK, being SRK, responded to Dorsey's tweet in his usual tongue-in-cheek manner.

“Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading ‘fake news...’”




Dorsey's next tweet was straight out of FAN, the movie.




As soon the Twitter chief posted the second tweet, one could already imagine those memes coming.













Of course, Dorsey made it inside the Khan residence. Khan later shared a photo from their meeting where they were in a meditative pose (Hashtag every Insta trip ever).

He wrote, "Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."




Dorsey couldn't have been happier.




Earlier, the Twitter CEO met Prime Minister Modi and discussed the importance of global conversations on social media platforms.

After his meeting with Modi, Dorsey tweeted pictures and said: "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter!"




In response, Modi said: "Delighted to meet you @jack! Happy to see the passion with which you're leading @Twitter. I enjoy being on this medium, where I've made great friends and see everyday the creativity of people."


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...