Shah Rukh Khan and Jack Dorsey's Twitter Banter Has Inspired the Funniest Memes on the Internet
Jack Dorsey landed up on the doorsteps of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday.
Image credits: Jack Dorsey / Shah Rukh Khan | Twitter
Dorsey, who has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, couldn't resist the B-Town glitz as he flew all the way to Mumbai and landed directly at the doorsteps of 'Mannat' - Khan's residence.
Taking to his own microblogging website, Dorsey tagged Khan and wrote, "u up?"
@iamsrk u up?— jack (@jack) November 14, 2018
Even before the Badshah of Bollywood could respond, the Twitterati went overboard with their response, mostly in memes.
November 14, 2018
Itna easy nhi hy Milna hum ne bht try kiya hy..— Shah Rukh khan ♔ (@MyselfAR) November 14, 2018
SRK - pic.twitter.com/hUorqxYcU4— ᴀʟᴛᴇЯ Ǝɢᴏ ツ (@_heisenbong_) November 14, 2018
Jack - u up?— kaushik chauhan (@iKaushikVC) November 14, 2018
SRK - Delhi airport pe hu.
Jack - Andheri milna tha.
SRK - Aaja me tere se jaldi pahoch jaunga.
Jack - Tu nahi Janta me Colaba me hu.
SRK - Tu Mumbai traffic ko nahi Janta.
Jack - Bhai Bhai, Bhai Bhai
SRK, being SRK, responded to Dorsey's tweet in his usual tongue-in-cheek manner.
“Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading ‘fake news...’”
Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading ‘fake news...’ https://t.co/LE9ybOyJ3K— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018
Dorsey's next tweet was straight out of FAN, the movie.
@iamsrk knock knock pic.twitter.com/1srdqFiy3O— jack (@jack) November 14, 2018
As soon the Twitter chief posted the second tweet, one could already imagine those memes coming.
Darwaja khol do bhai @iamsrk bada aadmi lagta hai aur verified account bhi hai— S-R-KT-ian (@SRK_SRT) November 14, 2018
Who's there?— S Ramachandran (@indiarama) November 14, 2018
Jack!
Jack who?
Jacuzzi! Andar jaana hai bath room mein!
Abe thand rakh.Aa rahe hain sir. pic.twitter.com/7agBXfCBQy— Subhajit sarkar srkian (@sarkarsubha84) November 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
Of course, Dorsey made it inside the Khan residence. Khan later shared a photo from their meeting where they were in a meditative pose (Hashtag every Insta trip ever).
He wrote, "Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."
Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India. pic.twitter.com/melFfe8NKJ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018
Dorsey couldn't have been happier.
Thank you for having us!— jack (@jack) November 15, 2018
Earlier, the Twitter CEO met Prime Minister Modi and discussed the importance of global conversations on social media platforms.
After his meeting with Modi, Dorsey tweeted pictures and said: "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter!"
Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter! pic.twitter.com/aelfOEZ65v— jack (@jack) November 13, 2018
In response, Modi said: "Delighted to meet you @jack! Happy to see the passion with which you're leading @Twitter. I enjoy being on this medium, where I've made great friends and see everyday the creativity of people."
Delighted to meet you @jack! Happy to see the passion with which you’re leading @Twitter.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2018
I enjoy being on this medium, where I’ve made great friends and see everyday the creativity of people. https://t.co/aUElNJyahk
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scribe Turned Boxer Amy Andrew Makes a Winning World Championship Debut
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
- The Increasing Prices of iPhones, And Competition From Chinese Phone Companies: Analysis