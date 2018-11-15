Shah Rukh Khan and Jack Dorsey's Twitter Banter Has Inspired the Funniest Memes on the Internet

Itna easy nhi hy Milna hum ne bht try kiya hy.. — Shah Rukh khan ♔ (@MyselfAR) November 14, 2018

Jack - u up?

SRK - Delhi airport pe hu.

Jack - Andheri milna tha.

SRK - Aaja me tere se jaldi pahoch jaunga.

Jack - Tu nahi Janta me Colaba me hu.

SRK - Tu Mumbai traffic ko nahi Janta.

Jack - Bhai Bhai, Bhai Bhai — kaushik chauhan (@iKaushikVC) November 14, 2018

Darwaja khol do bhai @iamsrk bada aadmi lagta hai aur verified account bhi hai — S-R-KT-ian (@SRK_SRT) November 14, 2018

Who's there?

Jack!

Jack who?

Jacuzzi! Andar jaana hai bath room mein! — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) November 14, 2018

Abe thand rakh.Aa rahe hain sir. pic.twitter.com/7agBXfCBQy — Subhajit sarkar srkian (@sarkarsubha84) November 14, 2018

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, who is on his maiden trip to India, literally knocked on the doors of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday.Dorsey, who has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, couldn't resist the B-Town glitz as he flew all the way to Mumbai and landed directly at the doorsteps of 'Mannat' - Khan's residence.Taking to his own microblogging website, Dorsey tagged Khan and wrote, "u up?"Even before the Badshah of Bollywood could respond, the Twitterati went overboard with their response, mostly in memes.SRK, being SRK, responded to Dorsey's tweet in his usual tongue-in-cheek manner.“Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading ‘fake news...’”Dorsey's next tweet was straight out of FAN, the movie.As soon the Twitter chief posted the second tweet, one could already imagine those memes coming.Of course, Dorsey made it inside the Khan residence. Khan later shared a photo from their meeting where they were in a meditative pose (Hashtag every Insta trip ever).He wrote, "Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."Dorsey couldn't have been happier.Earlier, the Twitter CEO met Prime Minister Modi and discussed the importance of global conversations on social media platforms.After his meeting with Modi, Dorsey tweeted pictures and said: "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter!"In response, Modi said: "Delighted to meet you @jack! Happy to see the passion with which you're leading @Twitter. I enjoy being on this medium, where I've made great friends and see everyday the creativity of people."