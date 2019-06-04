English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Humble King:' Shah Rukh Khan Attended His Hairstylist's Sister's Wedding
In a video shared on a fansite page, Khan can be seen walking in and hugging the newly wed couple, and talking to them. No air of stardom around him.
In a video shared on a fansite page, Khan can be seen walking in and hugging the newly wed couple, and talking to them. No air of stardom around him.
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan, or King Khan as he is popularly known in Bollywood, has built the reputation by being one of the greatest actors in this generation.
The actor who has starred in several movies through his career is known for his humbleness despite being one of the highest paid, top picks in Bollywood.
Continuing to win the hearts of his fans with his deeds, King Khan showed up at the wedding of his hairdresser's sister, and acted like any regular person there. In a video shared on a fansite page, Khan can be seen walking in and hugging the newly wed couple, and talking to them. No air of stardom around him.
While the rest of the guests at the wedding are excited for him being there, Khan acts like any other guest would and greeting the couple.
While the video says 'make up artist,' the person who's wedding Shah Rukh Khan attended was actually his hairstylist's sister. Raj Gupta, who is the hairstylist, shared pictures of his sister at the wedding itself.
Fans couldn't stop commenting on the video, being impressed by how humble 'King Khan' is.
The actor who has starred in several movies through his career is known for his humbleness despite being one of the highest paid, top picks in Bollywood.
Continuing to win the hearts of his fans with his deeds, King Khan showed up at the wedding of his hairdresser's sister, and acted like any regular person there. In a video shared on a fansite page, Khan can be seen walking in and hugging the newly wed couple, and talking to them. No air of stardom around him.
While the rest of the guests at the wedding are excited for him being there, Khan acts like any other guest would and greeting the couple.
While the video says 'make up artist,' the person who's wedding Shah Rukh Khan attended was actually his hairstylist's sister. Raj Gupta, who is the hairstylist, shared pictures of his sister at the wedding itself.
Fans couldn't stop commenting on the video, being impressed by how humble 'King Khan' is.
View this post on Instagram
My darling sister is all grown up and dressed as a bride. Such a special moment that we will remember for a lifetime. A big Thank you to @joemansooriofficial for making this beautiful bridal outfit. Wait till u see the head cover. @13kavitadas for making her look so beautiful as a bride . And her hair stayed in place till the very end 👰 And @blackoutpikturess for capturing all the beautiful moments to last forever
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Monday 03 June , 2019 Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Monday 03 June , 2019 Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Sunday 02 June , 2019 Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Motors Names Upcoming SUV Seltos, to Debut on June 20
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer, Roy & Pakistan Team Fined for Breach of ICC Code of Conduct
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results