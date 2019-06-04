Take the pledge to vote

»
'Humble King:' Shah Rukh Khan Attended His Hairstylist's Sister's Wedding

In a video shared on a fansite page, Khan can be seen walking in and hugging the newly wed couple, and talking to them. No air of stardom around him.

June 4, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan, or King Khan as he is popularly known in Bollywood, has built the reputation by being one of the greatest actors in this generation.

The actor who has starred in several movies through his career is known for his humbleness despite being one of the highest paid, top picks in Bollywood.

Continuing to win the hearts of his fans with his deeds, King Khan showed up at the wedding of his hairdresser's sister, and acted like any regular person there. In a video shared on a fansite page, Khan can be seen walking in and hugging the newly wed couple, and talking to them. No air of stardom around him.

While the rest of the guests at the wedding are excited for him being there, Khan acts like any other guest would and greeting the couple.



While the video says 'make up artist,' the person who's wedding Shah Rukh Khan attended was actually his hairstylist's sister. Raj Gupta, who is the hairstylist, shared pictures of his sister at the wedding itself.

Fans couldn't stop commenting on the video, being impressed by how humble 'King Khan' is.





