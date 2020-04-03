BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'King Rises to the Rescue': Desi Fans Laud SRK’s Donation in Fight Against Coronavirus

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Several people on Twitter praised him for the donation, also specifically for not mentioning the amount he had donated, for publicity.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
Share this:

As the number of confirmed number of the new novel coronavirus cases rises in India, people from all walks of life are coming together to contribute to the funds set up by the Prime Minister and individual State Ministers to battle the disease.

Several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, businessmen, industry leaders have all donated to the cause. While a lot of them shared their donations on social media platform to show support to the cause, and to spread awareness about how other people could also donate, one celebrity from Bollywood apparently seemed missing.

Popular actor Shah Rukh Khan, was even called out on social media for 'not having donated' to the cause, even though Shah Rukh Khan in earlier interviews had mentioned specifically how he doesn't share his donations on social media to not let it become a public event, but remain the act of help that it is.

However, on Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan did mention on Twitter that he has donated to the cause. The production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, shared a lengthy statement in which Khan pledged his support to trusts and initiatives like PM Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath - the earth foundation, Roti Foundation, The Working People's Charter and support for acid attack survivors.

"In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family," wrote Shah Rukh Khan retweeting the statement.


Soon, several people on Twitter praised him for the donation, also specifically for not mentioning the amount he had donated, for publicity.




Even the Chief Minister of Maharasthra and Aaditya Thackeray thanked him.

And while there were no exact numbers, someone did the math.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,932

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,157

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,076

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,149

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres