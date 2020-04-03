'King Rises to the Rescue': Desi Fans Laud SRK’s Donation in Fight Against Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed number of the new novel coronavirus cases rises in India, people from all walks of life are coming together to contribute to the funds set up by the Prime Minister and individual State Ministers to battle the disease.

Several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, businessmen, industry leaders have all donated to the cause. While a lot of them shared their donations on social media platform to show support to the cause, and to spread awareness about how other people could also donate, one celebrity from Bollywood apparently seemed missing.

Popular actor Shah Rukh Khan, was even called out on social media for 'not having donated' to the cause, even though Shah Rukh Khan in earlier interviews had mentioned specifically how he doesn't share his donations on social media to not let it become a public event, but remain the act of help that it is.

However, on Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan did mention on Twitter that he has donated to the cause. The production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, shared a lengthy statement in which Khan pledged his support to trusts and initiatives like PM Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath - the earth foundation, Roti Foundation, The Working People's Charter and support for acid attack survivors.

"In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family," wrote Shah Rukh Khan retweeting the statement.





In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Soon, several people on Twitter praised him for the donation, also specifically for not mentioning the amount he had donated, for publicity.





Wonderful to see this gesture from you. Even if you don't believe in sharing your charitable acts publicly, this will inspire millions. Thank you. — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) April 2, 2020

Thank you SRK. So beautifully said. We must look out for each other ❤️ — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) April 2, 2020





To help without thinking twice is something that should come to all of us in these desperate times. Thank you @iamsrk for leading the way for us... #SRKDonatesForCovid https://t.co/s5eMxYHOQi — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) April 2, 2020

Do it like SRK... Diversifies his contribution all across, from the PM-CARE funds, to CM Relief fun and also steps in to support the daily wage workers and health care staff. Basically, a comprehensive to the point plan in the time of crises. Well done @iamsrk #SRKDonatesForCovid https://t.co/WgW7zmyAoO — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 2, 2020





Dignified, genuinely good-hearted man is @iamsrk. What he does is beyond the tabloid or pseudo-nationalistic optics. It's genuinely humanitarian and selfless. I've experienced it first-hand more than once. He has saved lives. https://t.co/gvtyIW4Eiz — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 2, 2020

Always inspirational. Always leading the way with the best of intentions. #SRKDonatesForCovid https://t.co/kn7C2DM7IY — Bilal Siddiqi (@BilalS158) April 2, 2020

Even the Chief Minister of Maharasthra and Aaditya Thackeray thanked him.

Thank you so much @iamsrk ji for your support 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MGw2qX4DLz — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 2, 2020

And while there were no exact numbers, someone did the math.