Shah Rukh Khan Fans Donate Over 5,000 PPE Kits and Meals to Mark Actor's 55th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2 and to celebrate his birthday, his fans did something very special this year. Fans of SRK donates 5,555 COVID-19 Kits, sanitizers, face masks and meals to 5555 people. There have been several posts shared by the Twitter page SRKUniverse which shows fans distributing PPE kits and other essential items to the needy people.

One of the posts reads, “Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we'll be distributing to those in need. We'll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan #HappyBirthdaySRK.”

Yash Paryani, co-founder of SRKUniverse, said to Mumbai Mirror that while they have everything in abundance, there are many people who do not even have the basic comforts of life. To help such people, they have started an initiative called ‘Helping Hands’. He further informed that in this initiative, everybody is free to donate anything from clothes to electronic gadgets as per their wish to the people who actually need them.

He is quoted as saying “All of this give and take of goods will happen over social media, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols. We do not want people to unnecessarily step out of their houses only because of us. Fans can put up things for donation online by tagging our social media accounts.”

Meanwhile, SRK is currently in UAE with his family due to the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. The actor has received the grandest wish on Burj Khalifa as his photo was displayed on it along with the birthday wish ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan’ on the tallest building of the world. SRK also shared the picture on his social media account and expressed his happiness to see himself on the tallest screen.