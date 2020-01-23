'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK

With the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill that has put the national conscience into test, people from various walks of life have come out to take a stand on the entire state of affairs.

While many B-town stars have come forward to condemn the violence unleashed on the protesting students following the rallies against CAA, there still seem to be many higher ranked personalities, who have chosen to still remain silent on the matter.

Someone who has chosen to remain completely silent on the matter, however, is the Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

What could have been a treat for King Khan's fans, with the Bollywood veteran kicking off an open question-answer session, soon seemed to take a different turn.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Wenbesday took to the social media for an an open question answer session, where he said, "Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions...then I have to go and face myself...and maybe shave too."

Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions...then I have to go and face myself...and maybe shave too. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

And who would want to miss out this golden opportunity. From "What is your comment on #CAA bills ??" to "When will you make Don3", #AskSRk saw numerous fans and Netizens flooding Twitter with questions, making the hashtag one of the top trends on Twitter.

Sir, if you have the option to work with Vivek Agnihotri or stay in a foreign country jail for 10 years, which country would you choose? #AskSRK — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) January 22, 2020

If an actor of a staure of De Niro can speak his mind openly on such a big platform I can't understand Shahrukh..why can't you ? #AskSRK — Bring It On (@TigersBloodCell) January 22, 2020

How are you able to face yourself after your deafening silence on the divisive CAA-NRC-NPR and ongoing revolution in the country? #AskSRK — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) January 22, 2020

Do you care for your alma-mater? — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) January 22, 2020

Won't ask anything..What u think on CAA-NPR-NRC?Chaliye srk ko vanakkan — Rishi (@Rishi04798295) January 22, 2020

When are you going to speak up against CAA and the proposed NRC? — glass in the park (@0CreativityGang) January 22, 2020

He is scared of taking a stand against Injustice — اہلِ ہند (@Ahl_E_Hind) January 22, 2020

How it’s like to stay APOLITICAL during human rights crisis? #AskSrk — shaziya khan (@shaziyatistic) January 22, 2020

EK CAA ke upar bol do sir....Kab tak rahoge #RollBackCAA — Unconscious guy بے ہوش آدمی (@unconscious_guy) January 22, 2020

However, King Khan chose to chose maintain his silence on Jamia, which is his alma matter, as well as the larger CAA protests. He did take time out to answer other fun questions that his fans were eager to know.

Sir Aap Don 3 Kab Banaoge? #AskSrk — SOURAV SRKIAN DAS (@SrkianDas03) January 22, 2020

Sir bigboss me konsa contestant favorite haii #StopTorturingSid — Sidheart ❤❤ (@sidheartians) January 22, 2020

#AskSRK Messi Or Ronaldo ? — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) January 22, 2020

Thank you for arranging this chat session. For carrying so much Love & positivity in your heart always & shower upon all. I am sorry for not being good enough, not smart & intellectual enough to ask you good questions. I hope you enjoyed replying others. I love reading them ♥️ pic.twitter.com/u7JjLyvAzI — ♡ Sнαн Kι Bιωι ♡ ღ (@JacyKhan) January 22, 2020

Which is ur next movie sir ? #AskSrk — Tinuu Nebhani (@dhoni_srk28) January 22, 2020

