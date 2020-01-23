Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK

What could have been a treat for Shah Rukh Khan's fans, with the Bollywood veteran kicking off an open question-answer session, proved to take a slight different turn.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK
What could have been a treat for Shah Rukh Khan's fans, with the Bollywood veteran kicking off an open question-answer session, proved to take a slight different turn.

With the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill that has put the national conscience into test, people from various walks of life have come out to take a stand on the entire state of affairs.

While many B-town stars have come forward to condemn the violence unleashed on the protesting students following the rallies against CAA, there still seem to be many higher ranked personalities, who have chosen to still remain silent on the matter.

Someone who has chosen to remain completely silent on the matter, however, is the Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

What could have been a treat for King Khan's fans, with the Bollywood veteran kicking off an open question-answer session, soon seemed to take a different turn.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Wenbesday took to the social media for an an open question answer session, where he said, "Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions...then I have to go and face myself...and maybe shave too."

And who would want to miss out this golden opportunity. From "What is your comment on #CAA bills ??" to "When will you make Don3", #AskSRk saw numerous fans and Netizens flooding Twitter with questions, making the hashtag one of the top trends on Twitter.

However, King Khan chose to chose maintain his silence on Jamia, which is his alma matter, as well as the larger CAA protests. He did take time out to answer other fun questions that his fans were eager to know.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
