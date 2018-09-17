English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hateful Comments on AbRam's Photo Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
Upset by SRK's photograph, many vowed to unfollow the star on Instagram.
Image credits: Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a secular household. In a 2005 documentary -- The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.
"Children should know about value of god, whether it's a Hindu god or a Muslim god. So next to Ganesh and Lakshmi, we have the Quran also there. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri mantra, my son says and I say Bismillah with him," Khan had said in the documentary.
Taking the same feeling forward, Khan recently shared a photograph of his youngest son AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha's idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him," Khan wrote.
Unfortunately, the comments section turned hateful with several questioning Khan's religion. Several commenters came out to criticise the superstar and many asked Khan if it was right for him to worship an idol.
"This is wrong, you’re a Muslim, why celebrate Ganpati Day?" wrote one user.
There were, however, some who came out in support of the actor.
Instead of being divided by religion, we should be appreciating Shah Rukh Khan's gesture as this is what secular India looks like.
