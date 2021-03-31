Shah Rukh Khan Had a Classy Comeback to Fan Asking Colour of Actor’s Underwear

King Khan did not come to play. Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood rarely uses his Twitter account, one that is personally used by the actor. As an exception, however, Khan decided to hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Wednesday, with the hashtag #AskSRK on the microblogging platform Twitter. While it was a rare treat, and a sudden announcement that kick-started the AMA, he was soon flooded with thousands of questions from fans who wanted to know everything - from his next release to the colour of his underwear. Yes, the second one too. The actor was unusually quick in his replies to his fans, and also quick-witted to reply to the questions, yes, even the underwear one.

Khan, who was has a history of replying with humour to his fans, didn’t spare it, coupled with a few savage remarks for the fan who asked this question.

“I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions," wrote Khan as a reply.

Within seconds, the user dirty deleted his question - but we still have the screenshot.

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. That is how he was introduced recently by Hollywood’s David Letterman for his talk show on Netflix. And if you know anything about SRK or Bollywood’s “King Khan", you would know what that means. Because for almost three decades, Khan has managed to mesmerize audiences young and old with his acting, style, personality and of course, the dimples. Khan, who started his journey back in 1988, hails from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 27 years in the Hindi film industry, he has attained stardom through his determination, hard work, and talent.

Khan, who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off-screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.