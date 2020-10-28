Shah Rukh Khan Had the Most Profound Response to Man Who Asked if He'd Ever Sell 'Mannat'

Bollywood fans who pay a visit to Mumbai do not miss the chance to go to Bandra and see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing Bungalow "Mannat" in its full glory. And why not? It's SRK's home after all and he has no plans of selling it.

On Tuesday, Khan's fans were in for a treat when he decided to hold another #AskSRK session on Twitter -- something the actor's followers look forward to keenly.

Fans were curious to know as to what SRK's future movie projects were, what was his quarantine life like, and if his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders would emerge as winners in this year's tournament.

To no one's surprise, Khan was at his wittiest best in the AMA, responding to fans and the rather random questions posed by them. However, there was one very personal question put out by a fan, a response to which by SRK went massively viral on the microblogging site and won hearts all over.

The Twitter user asked: "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK (Are you going to sell Mannat?)"

Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK — wasim (@iamwasim36) October 27, 2020

SRK had a profound response to the user as he said: "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Brother, Mannat (wish) isn't sold, it is asked for with a bowed head. You'll be successful in life if you follow this)."

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan fans were left speechless at his response.

No one can ever understand what it takes to build such a huge empire on your own. You are a true inspiration. @iamsrk https://t.co/GkM0zFVD8Q — Harsh Trivedi (@HarshTr03867381) October 28, 2020

SRK ke tweet pehle samaj he naii aate he..1 hour ke baad ye tweet samaj aaya. srk's words are so wise and magical https://t.co/8eyluHmKtk — Zaid Mir (@iamZaid_Srk) October 27, 2020

Here are some of the other responses by SRK in the session that were praised by his fans.

SRK knows true love is in social distancing these days.

Yeah I guess once social distancing is over... https://t.co/U2kuAMjhVb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The question-answer session with his fans went for a couple of hours or so before SRK headed out to make a sand castle with his youngest son, that is what he said he was going to do after the Twitter AMA.