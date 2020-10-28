News18 Logo

Shah Rukh Khan Had the Most Profound Response to Man Who Asked if He'd Ever Sell 'Mannat'

File image of Shah Rukh Khan / News18.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a user asked Shah Rukh Khan if he had any plans on selling his Mumbai home 'Mannat'.

Buzz Staff

Bollywood fans who pay a visit to Mumbai do not miss the chance to go to Bandra and see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing Bungalow "Mannat" in its full glory. And why not? It's SRK's home after all and he has no plans of selling it.

On Tuesday, Khan's fans were in for a treat when he decided to hold another #AskSRK session on Twitter -- something the actor's followers look forward to keenly.

Fans were curious to know as to what SRK's future movie projects were, what was his quarantine life like, and if his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders would emerge as winners in this year's tournament.

To no one's surprise, Khan was at his wittiest best in the AMA, responding to fans and the rather random questions posed by them. However, there was one very personal question put out by a fan, a response to which by SRK went massively viral on the microblogging site and won hearts all over.

Also Read: Iss Baar ka Pyaar Door se': SRK's Message to Fans Wanting to Ring in His Birthday Outside Mannat This Year

The Twitter user asked: "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK (Are you going to sell Mannat?)"

SRK had a profound response to the user as he said: "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Brother, Mannat (wish) isn't sold, it is asked for with a bowed head. You'll be successful in life if you follow this)."

Also Read: 'Don't Eat Legends': Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter AMA Proves (Again) He is the King of Wit

Shah Rukh Khan fans were left speechless at his response.

Here are some of the other responses by SRK in the session that were praised by his fans.

SRK knows true love is in social distancing these days.

The question-answer session with his fans went for a couple of hours or so before SRK headed out to make a sand castle with his youngest son, that is what he said he was going to do after the Twitter AMA.


