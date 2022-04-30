This Twitter User Has a Special Request for Shah Rukh Khan Amid Heatwave in India

As temperatures soar to record high in parts of the country, people are reeling under the extremely hot weather. Stepping out of homes has become a struggle as the harsh sun rays penetrate through any protection against the heat. With no respite in sight from the record-breaking heatwave, all that netizens can do is put their creativity to use and make hilarious memes. Twitter has been flooded with such memes where users are venting their frustration over the weather. And, one such post has gone viral where a user urged actor Shah Rukh Khan to lower the temperature in an ingenious way.

“Dear Shah Rukh Khan, sooraj ko maddham karwado please (please lower the intensity of the sun),” wrote a user named Srishti Pandey while tagging the actor. The hilarious tweet was a reference to Shah Rukh’s 2002 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) song Suraj Hua Maddham.

Dear @iamsrk sooraj ko madham karwardo please— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

As soon as the post went viral, garnering more than 6,500 likes, other users too showed their artistry and flocked to the thread with humorous references from the song.

Another user quickly recalled the lyrics and wrote that even if Shah Rukh dims the sun, “lekin phir chand jalne lagega.”

Lekin phir Chaand jalne lagega— Vidya's Belan (@pundmentlyflawd) April 29, 2022

This user too was quick to remind us: “Aur aasman pighalne lagega.”

Aur Aasman Pighalne Lagega— Manish (@manish_shett_) April 29, 2022

One user joked that Kajol should be asked about the rising temperature, as the actress shared the screen with Shah Rukh in the film.

😂😂😂You should ask Kajol, who was responsible for it — TeluguCineFan (@telugucinefan7) April 29, 2022

Once you have enjoyed the rib-tickling meme fest, you might want to brace up for the temperature which is expected to increase further in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that large parts of the country will be sizzling due to heatwaves. This is the hottest summer ever that India has witnessed. Moreover, the northwestern part of India, this year, recorded the hottest March in 122 years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.