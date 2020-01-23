Shah Rukh Khan Mightily Impressed by 'Clever' Mathematics Trick Shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter

Remember looking out frantically for quick tricks just before your mathematics examination?

Learning math tables and multiplications were one of the toughest things to memorize while growing up and we often looked for "shortcuts" and "tricks" to get through.

Now, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra stumbled upon an innovative multiplication hack, which he shared with over 7 million fans and followers on his Twitter.

The simplified trick of the table has impressed many including the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

The 2-minute-20-second clip shared by Mahindra on his Twitter page showed a teacher in a classroom explaining her students the multiplication table of 9. The teacher was seen demonstrating how to multiply any number by 9 simply by counting on their fingers.

The Mahindra group Chairman shared the video and called it "clever shortcut". He even wished that if he had the same math teacher, he would have been "a lot better at the subject".

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

Impressed by nifty trick, Khan quoted the clip and wrote, "Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!"

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The clip, shared by Anand Mahindra, soon went viral and has been viewed over 3 lakh 95 thousand times at the time of writing this. It has received a slew of comments with users praising the teacher in the clip.

Here's how netizens reacted to the clip:

Very useful trick — Jagdish Karaniya (@JagdishKaraniya) January 22, 2020

Wow sir amazing. I never thought this can also be a fun trick for multiplication. More School teachers needs to adopt such fun methods to teach kids, so that they learn without any stress and can enjoy as well. By this as school attendance can also be increased. — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) January 22, 2020

I teach this tactics to my kids ,,they so fascinated to learn this art, with slight change to calculate more faster... — CA$uMit Jai Shree RAM (@007sg) January 22, 2020

How Sweet and Happy that Teacher soundedKudos to her ..Teachers like her bring Nobility to this profession.. — Arun Rao (@ArunRaofinswim) January 22, 2020

Some even shared their own tricks:

This is how i learnt at my childhood days...i think like most of my age people pic.twitter.com/RZP8Ylw0uN — Siwach (@PaRvEeNSiWaCh90) January 22, 2020

Here is one more Sir, pic.twitter.com/nOKbtrC3NV — Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare) January 22, 2020

I always used this... pic.twitter.com/FAwr0t148X — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 22, 2020

Many even said that the trick only works for 9 tables:

It only works for 9 tables. Kids are often taught this method if not by fingers. Also it is for primary class — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) January 22, 2020

Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and often shares inspiring, motivating videos, clips, pictures for his fans and followers.

This will work only on table of 9 !!Table of 9 has got some more very interesting properties !! — Patriot (@Patriot21834741) January 22, 2020

