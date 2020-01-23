Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Mightily Impressed by 'Clever' Mathematics Trick Shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter

The 2-minute-20-second clip shared by Anand Mahindra on his Twitter showed a teacher in a classroom explaining her students the multiplication table of 9.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Mightily Impressed by 'Clever' Mathematics Trick Shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter
Screenshot from video tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

Remember looking out frantically for quick tricks just before your mathematics examination?

Learning math tables and multiplications were one of the toughest things to memorize while growing up and we often looked for "shortcuts" and "tricks" to get through.

Now, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra stumbled upon an innovative multiplication hack, which he shared with over 7 million fans and followers on his Twitter.

The simplified trick of the table has impressed many including the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

The 2-minute-20-second clip shared by Mahindra on his Twitter page showed a teacher in a classroom explaining her students the multiplication table of 9. The teacher was seen demonstrating how to multiply any number by 9 simply by counting on their fingers.

The Mahindra group Chairman shared the video and called it "clever shortcut". He even wished that if he had the same math teacher, he would have been "a lot better at the subject".

Impressed by nifty trick, Khan quoted the clip and wrote, "Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!"

The clip, shared by Anand Mahindra, soon went viral and has been viewed over 3 lakh 95 thousand times at the time of writing this. It has received a slew of comments with users praising the teacher in the clip.

Here's how netizens reacted to the clip:

Some even shared their own tricks:

Many even said that the trick only works for 9 tables:

Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and often shares inspiring, motivating videos, clips, pictures for his fans and followers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram