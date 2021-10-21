'Let Him Meet His Son': SRK Mobbed Outside Arthur Jail While Visiting Aryan Khan

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday reached Arthur Road jail in Mumbai to visit his son Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in jail since October 8 in connection with a drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Khan made a public appearance for the first time since his son’s arrest in the case and understandably, there was a LOT of media at the spot. As the actor made his way through the gate and inside the jail, media cameras kept flashing, in a bid to click as many photos as possible of the star.

#WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j1ozyiVYBM— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Fans reacted to the media frenzy outside as many believed that the actor should have been allowed to visit his son without mobbing him for photos or questions regarding the case.

Let a father meet his child. Don’t turn it into a circus show— Sunil Sihag (@sunilssihag) October 21, 2021

Khan stayed inside the jail premises for about 30 minutes and reportedly met his son for 10 minutes or so. He went out the same way after the meeting got over and was also seen greeting people standing outside. The actor’s humble disposition even at such times drew respect from the internet users.

Shah Rukh Khan is not the one who is easily rattled. World’s biggest star for a reason.— Ganesh Mantravadi (@ganeshmantra) October 21, 2021

Aahh !!! Aur kitna dil jeetogey shahrukh bhai https://t.co/pdUwhXuHQE— Piyush Malviya (@piyush_malviya) October 21, 2021

Life me Shahrukh Khan jitna Strong bnnna hai.— (@badman_aa) October 21, 2021

Grace in the face of adversity Red heart My heart breaks for him! #srk— Yash m patil (@yashpatil51515) October 21, 2021

No One, I repeat NO ONE could have held their mind this calm and composed amidst the chaos and terrible helplessness except the man SHAH RUKH KHAN.— Bruce Wayne (@Devastated_Soul) October 21, 2021

Let a father meet his child. Don’t turn it into a circus show— Sunil Sihag (@sunilssihag) October 21, 2021

Many members of the film fraternity have been taking to social media to express their anguish after Aryan’s bail was rejected on Wednesday. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia termed the decision as “outrageous" and demanded that Aryan must be released soon. Writer Kanika Dhillon also called out the decision. The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the bail plea of Aryan Khan will be heard next Tuesday. Aryan will continue to be in Arthur Road jail until then.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.