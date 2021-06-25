Shah Rukh Khan’s Advice to Keep Busy in Lockdown? Actor Suggests Reading the Harry Potter Books

It was another incredible session of #AskSRK on Twitter as superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on the microblogging site. King Khan, who completed 29 years of the release of his debut film Deewana today, made it special for his fans as he responded to questions and requests. Responding to all the wishes that he received as the clock ticked 12 AM today, SRK had tweeted that he will be hosting a fan interaction session on the microblogging site today. And when it’s King Khan himself, you should expect some witty replies coming your way and this session was no different. But we will come to that later.

As fans posted their questions, one of the Twitter users asked SRK for his suggestion of books to read during the lockdown. Responding to the tweet, SRK revealed his love for Harry Potter and suggested this man restart reading the Potter books.

Restart Harry Potter series https://t.co/ZEEpvbjZol— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Another fan quizzed SRK about his experience of working in Bollywood and SRK replied to him terming his journey of 3 decades in Bollywood as the best thing ever and added that he is still looking forwards to more wonderful years.

It’s the best 30 years of my life and still counting https://t.co/iEzO042cs9— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

While we all have missed his presence on the silver screen in the past few years, the wait could finally be coming to end. Dropping some positive news for the fans hinted about the release of his upcoming projects replying to another fan query.

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

One of the fans tried taking a dig at SRK as asked the superstar if he had become ‘berzogar’ (unemployed). But King Khan owned with a savage reply as he quoted lines said to him by his father. Check it out yourself.

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, SRK also talked about his mood and how the past he spent the past year spending time with his family. Here are other responses by SRK.

