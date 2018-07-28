Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Assam Police For Using His 'Signature Pose' For Road Safety

The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules. https://t.co/9lyFqj2ZB6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai... #FollowTrafficRules



Thank You @iamsrk for the support Sire!



Bravo @ponjitdowarah https://t.co/WsqCLTeTJ0 — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 27, 2018

No one can ever forget Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. With his arms outstretched, the king of romance stands at scenic location in Switzerland as the heroine comes running towards him in a white chiffon saree... and cue cheesy, romantic song with dramatic background vocals.However, Assam Police decided to get creative and used the actor's famous pose to caution citizens about following traffic regulations.The tweet by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ponjit Dowarah was liked over 2000 people and even caught the attention of 'King Khan', who appreciated the gesture and further asked the citizens to comply with the traffic rules. The actor then retweeted the inspector's tweet, too.The Assam Police decided to be cheeky while thanking the actor by using a famous dialogue from Khan's movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.According to ACP Dowarah, his post was aimed at creating traffic awareness in Assam.The Assam Police has been following the footsteps of Mumbai Police and using social media to spread awareness about road safety in a creative way.