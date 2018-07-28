English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Assam Police For Using His 'Signature Pose' For Road Safety
Shah Rukh Khan thanked the Assam Police for using the actor's famous pose to caution citizens about following traffic regulations.
Image credits: PTI
No one can ever forget Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. With his arms outstretched, the king of romance stands at scenic location in Switzerland as the heroine comes running towards him in a white chiffon saree... and cue cheesy, romantic song with dramatic background vocals.
However, Assam Police decided to get creative and used the actor's famous pose to caution citizens about following traffic regulations.
The tweet by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ponjit Dowarah was liked over 2000 people and even caught the attention of 'King Khan', who appreciated the gesture and further asked the citizens to comply with the traffic rules. The actor then retweeted the inspector's tweet, too.
The Assam Police decided to be cheeky while thanking the actor by using a famous dialogue from Khan's movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
According to ACP Dowarah, his post was aimed at creating traffic awareness in Assam.
The Assam Police has been following the footsteps of Mumbai Police and using social media to spread awareness about road safety in a creative way.
The universal pose of @iamsrk has touched all down the ages, but please read the message also #FollowTrafficRules @MorigaonPolice @Darrangpol @cachar_police @KamrupPolice pic.twitter.com/OlOIk93AYq— Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) July 26, 2018
The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules. https://t.co/9lyFqj2ZB6— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018
Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai... #FollowTrafficRules— Assam Police (@assampolice) July 27, 2018
Thank You @iamsrk for the support Sire!
Bravo @ponjitdowarah https://t.co/WsqCLTeTJ0
