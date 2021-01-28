Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth: David Warner's Face Morphing Videos are a Hit

Australian cricketer David Warner first won our hearts with his dance videos on Indian songs and now he is impressing us with morphing his face on some of the popular Bollywood actors. The 34-year-old cricketer posted a video on Instagram on Thursday where he is seen replacing Ayushmann Khurrana’s face and dancing to the hit song Dard Karara from the 2015 movie Dum LagakeHaisha.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad player wrote in the caption that the video was sent to him by a fan. The post has been viewed over 7,85,782 times and is already winning hearts of Indian fans. One of David’s followers, Saleem Javed wrote, “David Warner soon to join Film Industry & give tough competition to Bollywood Actors,”while some renamed him to “David Khurana or Davidmaan Khurana.

David’s latest post is among many such videos where he is seen morphing his face on Bollywood actors – from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan. His previous post that was shared on Wednesday shows him becoming Hrithik from the 2019 action movie War. The video has received over 1.8 million views and fans showered him with compliments. As one fan wrote “Well. At first sight I didn't see any difference.”

Taking inspiration from Salman, David’s Instagram post from last week showed him singing to the lockdown special song Bhai Bhai.

The star player from Australia has openly showed his love for the Indian cinema since the coronavirus lockdown came into place in 2020. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, David made sure that he expressed his love for the Telugu film industry by taking over superstar Prabhas from his blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Conclusion. The post was shared on December 13, 2020 and went on to receive over 2.2 million views. Fans are already asking David to leave cricket and become a full-time actor in India, considering his fan-following and love for the Indian cinema. One of the fans commented, “You will surely selected by Bollywood, Tollywood judges.” Another fan commented, “You should definitely enter Tollywood sir.”

Talking about Tollywood, the cricketer has also attempted to morph his face on Tamil cinema’s superstar Rajnikanth. In his December 10, 2020 Instagram post, David is seen in a scene from the 2018 movie 2.0 where he is seen playing the robot character played by Rajnikanth. However, David did mention that he looks more like British pop singer Elton John in the video.

Another Rajnikanth movie that the cricketer morphed himself into was his 2020 movie Darbar.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know.