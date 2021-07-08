Shah Rukh Khan Trolled for 'Drip' While Consoling Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's Death

Legendary Hindi film veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, after prolonged illness. He was 98. Touted to be India’s first superstar, Dilip Kumar gave many unforgettable performances in his six decades-long career. The passing of Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar or Dilip saab, was not only mourned widely by the actors and fans of the veteran star but also by PM Modi. Soon after, Google searches for Shah Rukh Khan-Dilip Kumar spiked in India. And on Twitter, photos, and videos of the two Khans together began trending on Wednesday. Apart from sharing many similarities among them, ‘The First Khan’ played Devdas to perfection in 1955. Khan portrayed the same character inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel later in 2002. By 2020 both the actors shared the top spot for most Filmfare awards for Best Actor: 8. Kumar was born on December 11, 1922, to Lala Ghulam Sarwar, a fruit merchant in Peshawar. Within the 200m radius of Kumar’s house was SRK’s ancestorial home located.

But it was beyond Bollywood and the Peshawar roots. Shah Rukh Khan, in a 2017 interview with Filmfare, said that while working with Ketan Mehta years ago, he saw a photo of Kumar in his office and thought it was him. “I saw a picture of Dilip Kumar in his (Ketan Mehta) office and I was like oh! that’s me. He looked so much like me in that picture. Or rather I looked so much like him."

In the interview, Khan revealed that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt her son looked like the ‘Andaz’ actor. Khan also added that Saira Banu and Kumar thought of him as their son.

Following the death, Shah Rukh was photographed entering Kumar and veteran actress Saira Banu’s Bandra West residence. The actor was also photographed consoling an emotional Banu, who was Kumar’s wife of 55 years.

However, some trolls found a problem where there was none: With SRK’s clothes, hair and his drip.

Earlier that year, photos of Shah Rukh Khan visiting an ailing Dilip Kumar also made waves on the microblogging site Twitter. Khan kissed Kumar on his forehead and the hearts of fans of both the actors swole in happiness. Saira Banu recounted SRK’s visit and shared kind words for the ‘Baazigar’ star.

“I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh… Both he and saab (Dilip Kumar) are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet," Banu told Mumbai Mirror as she recounted her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan during the “muhurat" of ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ which was attended by her husband Dilip Kumar as well.

