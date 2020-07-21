BUZZ

Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow Mannat Covered in Plastic Sheets, And it's Not for Coronavirus

Image shared by @king_of_bollywoodsrk / Instagram.

SRK fans guessed that the arrangement was done in view of rising coronavirus cases as the World Health Organisation has said the infection is airborne.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Photographs of Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, covered in plastic sheets have surfaced online and have intrigued the people.

This comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 3 lakh mark, with some Bollywood bigwigs, like Amitabh Bachchan, and their families getting infected too.

People guessed that the arrangement was done in view of rising coronavirus cases as the World Health Organisation has said the infection is airborne.

However, it is being reported that it has been done amid monsoon rains.

🙃 #Mannat #ShahRukhKhan

This is not for the first time that the superstar's bungalow has been covered in plastic sheets. Visuals of his home covered in sheets got his fans on microblogging site intrigued.

SRK has been living in the multi-storied house Mannat with his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

