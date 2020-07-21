Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow Mannat Covered in Plastic Sheets, And it's Not for Coronavirus

Photographs of Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, covered in plastic sheets have surfaced online and have intrigued the people.

This comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 3 lakh mark, with some Bollywood bigwigs, like Amitabh Bachchan, and their families getting infected too.

People guessed that the arrangement was done in view of rising coronavirus cases as the World Health Organisation has said the infection is airborne.

However, it is being reported that it has been done amid monsoon rains.

This is not for the first time that the superstar's bungalow has been covered in plastic sheets. Visuals of his home covered in sheets got his fans on microblogging site intrigued.

Today's picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic what's happening?Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/QEYZncozyq — ARhan (@arhan4srk) July 20, 2020

#ShahRukhKhan covers up his Mumbai home Mannat with plastic sheets. pic.twitter.com/QMkMqg3rNs — Raman kumar (@JhaJharaman2012) July 21, 2020

I think they had painted it fresh n by putting plastic they can say have done plastic paint on mannat.. 😅 https://t.co/AxzbvQPVOR — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) July 20, 2020

Under plastic cover 😁Khansaab ko bhi dar hai corona ka 😁. MANNAT♥️💯@iamsrk 👑💫 pic.twitter.com/cMOH4eTndv — Iamshoeb1717 (@Iamshoeb171717) July 20, 2020

SRK has been living in the multi-storied house Mannat with his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and Abram.