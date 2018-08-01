Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Just Featured on Vogue Magazine's Cover and No One Knows Why
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is making headlines with her recent feature on Vogue's magazine.
Image credits: Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) / Twitter
Both Khan and Gauri took to their social media accounts to officially introduce their daughter to the world and thank the team who worked tirelessly to make the shoot a success.
"Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are...' except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!," wrote an overwhelmed Khan on his Twitter.
Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are...” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018
Thank you @VOGUEIndia for Suhana's shoot...
Photographed by: @Errikos_Andreou
Styled by: @Anaita_Adajania
Hair: @YianniTsapatori pic.twitter.com/AFCXhVTwPB — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 31, 2018
However, the shoot hasn't gone down too well with the Twitterverse. Twitter is busy trying to solve the puzzle on why a 'student, theatre lover, future star' featured on the cover. Naturally, it has sparked the nepotism debate all over again. While others speculated her Bollywood debut was on the cards.
"I understand nepotism, I understand easy starts and quick access due to genes or contacts with those who hold the reigns. However, if you are untalented, no matter how much you try you will bite the dust. Time will tell if the safar of #SuhanaKhan would be Suhana at all, wrote a user.
Student, theatre lover, future star, daughter of a star who will probably finance all her movies till she actually becomes a ‘star’.... but yea hello Suhana Khan.
“#NepotismRocks”: Karan Johar pic.twitter.com/2sCRywGvc8
— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) July 31, 2018
What the fuck is #SuhanaKhan doing on the cover of VOGUE India?!?!
Vogue India has lost its standards.
Forget Janhvi, at least she’s a good actress and didn’t deserve the hate she got but SUHANA?!?!
Nepotism and paid PR at its best.
I Stan Janhvi now!!!#BoycottVogue pic.twitter.com/QXb94oQCtR
— Aleena Mackenzie (@AleenaMackenzie) July 31, 2018
Really don't believe in celebrity bashing, but why is Suhana Khan is on the cover of Vogue?
Technically this isn't even celebrity bashing, because she's not one, her father is.
My dad is an accountant, will ICAI put me on their monthly magazine cover?
— Srishti (@Srishtea_) July 31, 2018
Suhana Khan is on the cover of Vogue because.....?
— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) July 31, 2018
Suhana khan gets to be the face of a leading magazine just for being SRK's child where there are girls busting their asses in various fields to get half of that recognition is where it's at.
Hima das won Gold.
Vogue be like : pic.twitter.com/crRtzrSxlH
— Juuu✨ (@PrisonerByBirth) July 31, 2018
Why is Suhana Khan on the cover of vogue? — Zara Khan (@thezarakhhan) July 31, 2018
However, Suhana found support in several users as they came forward to defend the superstar's daughter. Karan Johar was ecstatic.
"Have seen her on stage and had my heart bursting with pride!! She is stunning, soulful and a bonafide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments it will envelop you with immense love....and thank you for never calling me UNCLE! Love you," Johar wrote.
Have seen her on stage and had my heart bursting with pride!! She is stunning, soulful and a bonafide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments it will envelop you with immense love....and thank you for never calling me UNCLE! Love you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wGIfET0nrD
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 31, 2018
Can’t imagine how much hate suhana will get for nepotism and all. Tum apne bacche ko road par chodh doge kya?
— Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 31, 2018
I know Suhana is going to get so many disgusting comments about her looks because she doesn’t have super fair skin or a nose job :/ I hope she ignores the bs
— khushi (@bollyalways) July 31, 2018
I understand nepotism, I understand easy starts and quick access due to genes or contacts with those who hold the reigns. However, if you are untalented, no matter how much you try you will bite the dust. Time will tell if the safar of #SuhanaKhan would be Suhana at all.
— harish iyer (@hiyer) August 1, 2018
Suhana is looking Gorgeous Shah. God bless her in abundance @iamsrk 😘😘😘
— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) August 1, 2018
Khan, who himself launched the magazine cover, said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has."
"I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. I have been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and I hope my daughter can join in and be one of them someday. So thank you very much for giving her this opportunity," he further added.
"She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice. I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and she will do that," he concluded.
