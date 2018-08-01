GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Just Featured on Vogue Magazine's Cover and No One Knows Why

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is making headlines with her recent feature on Vogue's magazine.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 1, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
Image credits: Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) / Twitter
Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has taken the Indian Internet by a storm, thanks to her debut appearance on the cover of Vogue India’s August issue.

Both Khan and Gauri took to their social media accounts to officially introduce their daughter to the world and thank the team who worked tirelessly to make the shoot a success.

"Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are...' except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!," wrote an overwhelmed Khan on his Twitter.






However, the shoot hasn't gone down too well with the Twitterverse. Twitter is busy trying to solve the puzzle on why a 'student, theatre lover, future star' featured on the cover. Naturally, it has sparked the nepotism debate all over again. While others speculated her Bollywood debut was on the cards.

"I understand nepotism, I understand easy starts and quick access due to genes or contacts with those who hold the reigns. However, if you are untalented, no matter how much you try you will bite the dust. Time will tell if the safar of #SuhanaKhan would be Suhana at all, wrote a user.


















However, Suhana found support in several users as they came forward to defend the superstar's daughter. Karan Johar was ecstatic.

"Have seen her on stage and had my heart bursting with pride!! She is stunning, soulful and a bonafide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments it will envelop you with immense love....and thank you for never calling me UNCLE! Love you," Johar wrote.














Khan, who himself launched the magazine cover, said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has."

"I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. I have been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and I hope my daughter can join in and be one of them someday. So thank you very much for giving her this opportunity," he further added.

"She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice. I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and she will do that," he concluded.

