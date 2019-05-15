SRK Fans from Indonesia Just Gave a Fitting Tribute to this Song From 'Mohabbatein'

Remember the Indonesian group that had re-created a song from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?The original 'Tum Paas Aaye' 'was pictured on Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol and had brought out the love triangle between the trio in the film. The fans in the replicated video had copied certain instances from the original video down to the minute details, including expressions of the actors.Now, the group is back - this time with a different song from a different movie: 'Humko Humeinse Chura Lo' from the movie Mohabbatein.The 2000 Shah Rukh Khan starer and directed by Aditya Chopra also featured Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty.Nailing the music video, the fans recreated the video shot-by-shot.The video showed the first scene, where Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai are hugging as the other charters appear as couples from behind them and walk away, and followed to the dance moves by the pair. The music video even got the outfit and the multiple outfit changes that took place in the video right!Every sequence frame-by-frame, the fans got everything right.Since being posted, the video has over 40k views in less than two days. If you're not sold on how well its recreated, this is the original video of the song.