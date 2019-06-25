#WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King Khan' of Bollywood is known for his myriad range of acting in movies.
He's been the hero, he's been the villain, he's been everything else in between. He's also acted in many languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Konkani.
While we've seen these on television screens, we had to wonder about foreign ones. What if Shah Rukh Khan spoke Chinese, and not a parody one for two seconds in a movie?
Well, you're definitely in luck. A video of Shah Rukh Khan lip-syncing in Chinese to one of his most famous hits has resurfaced on the Internet, and this time, it's here to stay.
The video, which is a dubbed over Chinese version of the famous song 'Ankhein Khuli Hon Ya Hon Bandh,' from the movie Mohabbatein.
It shows Shah Rukh Khan, and the other actors dancing in the famous song. Only, its in Chinese.
The Chinese version of “ankhain khuli hon ya hon band” is the most legendary video ever uploaded on the internet. Always lifts my mood. Posting it here again so it never dies. pic.twitter.com/uZC8MZF28D— Khan Boring Company (@KhanBoringCo) June 21, 2019
It's like Joey singing this song pic.twitter.com/GEzHlEpkIL— DRAMA QUEEN (@thugglife92) June 22, 2019
Omg u ruined this song now .. Mere dimaag mai abb yahi lyrics aah rahi— V̵̢̟͇̯͇͚̳̟̀̔͊ishrut Bhatt (@Volatic_Vishrut) June 22, 2019
I swear he just said Dalai Lama .. in there somewhere!!!— りちゃ (@folkmetal) June 22, 2019
They have just one question.
How is tu ru ru ru ru different in other language?— Bhumi sanjay seema (@Bhumi2s) June 22, 2019
