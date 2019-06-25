Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

#WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese

The video is certainly a rehash of nostalgia. The movie and the scene will remain iconic, and fans certainly agree.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
#WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
The video is certainly a rehash of nostalgia. The movie and the scene will remain iconic, and fans certainly agree.
Loading...

Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King Khan' of Bollywood is known for his myriad range of acting in movies.

He's been the hero, he's been the villain, he's been everything else in between. He's also acted in many languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Konkani.

While we've seen these on television screens, we had to wonder about foreign ones. What if Shah Rukh Khan spoke Chinese, and not a parody one for two seconds in a movie?

Well, you're definitely in luck. A video of Shah Rukh Khan lip-syncing in Chinese to one of his most famous hits has resurfaced on the Internet, and this time, it's here to stay.

The video, which is a dubbed over Chinese version of the famous song 'Ankhein Khuli Hon Ya Hon Bandh,' from the movie Mohabbatein.

It shows Shah Rukh Khan, and the other actors dancing in the famous song. Only, its in Chinese.

The video is certainly a rehash of nostalgia. The movie and the scene will remain iconic, and fans certainly agree.

They have just one question.

