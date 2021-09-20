CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter Post on Ganesh Chaturthi Gets Backlash
3-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter Post on Ganesh Chaturthi Gets Backlash

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been on the receiving end of such hate comments. (Image Credits: Twitter/@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan received hate comments with some people questioned his faith after he posted a photo of Lord Ganesha.

It was the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Sunday. Many celebrities took to social media to wish everyone on the last day of the festival. Among the celebrities was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He shared a photo of Lord Ganesha and wrote in his posts, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!" Khan is known to enjoy a secular household. In a 2005 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.

Like most of his posts, this too went viral with most of his fans wishing him back. However, Khan also started receiving a ton of hate comments with people questioning his faith.

Some of his fans made sure to defend him in the comments.

This is not the first time that he has been on the receiving end of such hate comments. Back in 2018, he had shared a photograph of his youngest son AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Unfortunately, the comments section turned hateful with several questioning Khan’s religion. Several commenters came out to criticise the superstar and many asked Khan if it was right for him to worship an idol. SRK wasn’t alone in being targetted this year: Urfi Javed, an ex-contestant of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was also targetted. This year, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Urfi brought Ganpati Bappa to her house. When she uploaded the pictures on Instagram, some of her followers started to troll her. Sharing the photo of her praying before an adorned Ganpati idol, Urfi said, “First Ganpati, Ganpati Bappa Morya at my house." Urfi was seen donning a green-and-white embroidered salwar kurta in pictures she posted on her Instagram account. The post has over 62,000 likes so far and hundreds have commented on it. While the majority have wished her a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, some have trolled her for “not adhering to her Islamic religion" and also for not wearing a scarf (dupatta) with the salwar suit.

first published:September 20, 2021, 13:01 IST