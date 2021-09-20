Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter Post on Ganesh Chaturthi Gets Backlash

It was the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Sunday. Many celebrities took to social media to wish everyone on the last day of the festival. Among the celebrities was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He shared a photo of Lord Ganesha and wrote in his posts, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!" Khan is known to enjoy a secular household. In a 2005 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.

May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! pic.twitter.com/iWSwTrmTlP— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2021

Like most of his posts, this too went viral with most of his fans wishing him back. However, Khan also started receiving a ton of hate comments with people questioning his faith.

Just convert already.— sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) September 19, 2021

I respect all religions but brother it’s hram I have Hindu friends I respect everything they do, But I don’t have to do everything they do Everyone has his religion I think your behavior is a little wrong because in Islam it is not permissible to put anything with allah pic.twitter.com/EFBZD4ftHJ— بسه| (@iuncb) September 19, 2021

Sir, what’s this? Don’t you know idol worship is sin? There is No God,except ALLAH and Muhammad, peace be upon him, is prophet of ALLAH. You are answerable to ALLAH on judgement day. Remember,this life is very small in front of eternal life after death. Ask ALLAH for forgiveness— Shaik khaja hussain (@Shaikkh95193895) September 19, 2021

I feel sad for you.May Allah forgive you and show you the right path. — Rana Haider Ali Khokhar (@ranahaiderali19) September 19, 2021

Ganesh bhagwan ka aashirwad sirf Tum per hi Rahe Ham musalmanon per nahin hamare liye hamara Allah kafi hai,God is one— Junaid Khan (@JunaidK59975963) September 19, 2021

Abay don’t you know there is one and only one GOD ALLAH rest is shirk and the punishment you know if you make shir Bhai Hindu ho qissa lhattam kr— Shahid (@Shahid58101102) September 19, 2021

Sharam kari baigrat insaan kuch to akhrat ka socho tunhari kamyabi tumhari aqal ko lay dobay gi Muslman ho kr Allah k azab ko dawat na do Waqt Ha sanbal Jaoo….— Asad Jani Lak (@asadjani176) September 20, 2021

Some of his fans made sure to defend him in the comments.

Where are the paid hate mongers who were trolling srk for not wishing pic.twitter.com/0BaLD79v5f— Ronit  (@addicted_stan) September 19, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan is the most secular Indian I know.He celebrates all the Indian festivals with full enthusiasm. Spreads love across the globe and makes INDIA proud India’s Pride pic.twitter.com/PAoyShS0T1 — Sourav Srkian Das PATHAN UNIVERSE (@SrkianDas04) September 19, 2021

This is not the first time that he has been on the receiving end of such hate comments. Back in 2018, he had shared a photograph of his youngest son AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Unfortunately, the comments section turned hateful with several questioning Khan’s religion. Several commenters came out to criticise the superstar and many asked Khan if it was right for him to worship an idol. SRK wasn’t alone in being targetted this year: Urfi Javed, an ex-contestant of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was also targetted. This year, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Urfi brought Ganpati Bappa to her house. When she uploaded the pictures on Instagram, some of her followers started to troll her. Sharing the photo of her praying before an adorned Ganpati idol, Urfi said, “First Ganpati, Ganpati Bappa Morya at my house." Urfi was seen donning a green-and-white embroidered salwar kurta in pictures she posted on her Instagram account. The post has over 62,000 likes so far and hundreds have commented on it. While the majority have wished her a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, some have trolled her for “not adhering to her Islamic religion" and also for not wearing a scarf (dupatta) with the salwar suit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here