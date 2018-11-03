Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet

Pic1: Elder sister's outfit

Pic2: Younger sister's outfit



(Reuse of outfits by Indian families) pic.twitter.com/SeytN8s2Px — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) November 2, 2018

Bank executive *calls* : Sir we are offering a loan..



Vijay Mallya : pic.twitter.com/5GG94340Wq — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2018

Girl : I love him



Friend : but he is from Lovely Professional University



Girl : pic.twitter.com/bFxQFUi5cS — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2018

#ZeroTrailer



Tim Cook - Here's a more expensive iPhone with the same features as last year



Apple Fans - pic.twitter.com/PDvS6jIQxu — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018

Me going through the whole restaurant menu before ordering the same dish I always do#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZEQurF0sKR — SwatKat- The dancing security guard 💃 (@swatic12) November 2, 2018

When Netflix thinks about Radhika Apte. pic.twitter.com/8hAElOS8QA — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) November 2, 2018

Now we know how Virat proposed! #ZEROTRAILER pic.twitter.com/vWtYwyVsq5 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 2, 2018

Me: You're still using facebook?

She: pic.twitter.com/JOHsDBXlqZ — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) November 2, 2018

Third Umpire when Dhoni takes DRS from behind the stumps. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/4fT4Aa02PS — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018

Wow! Game of Thrones final season looks amazing. Khaleesi is kissing Tyrion. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ooJ0GDbIhn — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 2, 2018

Me: I am a well educated person



My Crush:#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/3QD3VgFxC0 — BOBBEY (@iamsrktheking) November 2, 2018

Me, tasting 10 different sweets at Mithai shop before Diwali. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZpGn5XV6Hr — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 2, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 53 on Friday, gave a return gift to his fans by launching the trailer of his much-anticipated movie Zero at an IMAX theatre in Mumbai.Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The 3-minute long trailer, that has already been viewed 20M times since it dropped on YouTube, shows Shah Rukh playing the role of a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress and Anushka portrays Aafia, who is a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.Netizens were quick to grab on to a few dialogues from the now-viral trailer and decided to have fun around them till the movie comes out on December 21."Plot dekhne ke paise thodi lagte hain.""Out!""Bahot milenge thumhaare jaise.""Ganwar pasand hai mujhe.""Lena hai hume."Here's how these scenes were converted into hilarious memes by Twitterati.The movie also marks SRK and Anushka's fourth collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. While Katrina and SRK are collaborating for the second time after 6 years since Jab Tak Hai Jaan.Haven't watched the trailer yet? Here you go: