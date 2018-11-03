GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet

Launched on Friday, 'Zero' trailer has already raked 20M views on YouTube.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
Image credits: @sagarcasm / Twitter
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 53 on Friday, gave a return gift to his fans by launching the trailer of his much-anticipated movie Zero at an IMAX theatre in Mumbai.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The 3-minute long trailer, that has already been viewed 20M times since it dropped on YouTube, shows Shah Rukh playing the role of a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress and Anushka portrays Aafia, who is a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

Netizens were quick to grab on to a few dialogues from the now-viral trailer and decided to have fun around them till the movie comes out on December 21.

"Plot dekhne ke paise thodi lagte hain."
"Out!"
"Bahot milenge thumhaare jaise."
"Ganwar pasand hai mujhe."
"Lena hai hume."

Here's how these scenes were converted into hilarious memes by Twitterati.














































The movie also marks SRK and Anushka's fourth collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. While Katrina and SRK are collaborating for the second time after 6 years since Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Haven't watched the trailer yet? Here you go:


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...