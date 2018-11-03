Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
Launched on Friday, 'Zero' trailer has already raked 20M views on YouTube.
Image credits: @sagarcasm / Twitter
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The 3-minute long trailer, that has already been viewed 20M times since it dropped on YouTube, shows Shah Rukh playing the role of a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh. While Katrina plays a popular actress and Anushka portrays Aafia, who is a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Netizens were quick to grab on to a few dialogues from the now-viral trailer and decided to have fun around them till the movie comes out on December 21.
"Plot dekhne ke paise thodi lagte hain."
"Out!"
"Bahot milenge thumhaare jaise."
"Ganwar pasand hai mujhe."
"Lena hai hume."
Here's how these scenes were converted into hilarious memes by Twitterati.
Scenes from Wankhede Stadium#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/Nfo2L5bqNr— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) November 2, 2018
Pic1: Elder sister's outfit— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) November 2, 2018
Pic2: Younger sister's outfit
(Reuse of outfits by Indian families) pic.twitter.com/SeytN8s2Px
Bank executive *calls* : Sir we are offering a loan..— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2018
Vijay Mallya : pic.twitter.com/5GG94340Wq
Girl : I love him— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2018
Friend : but he is from Lovely Professional University
Girl : pic.twitter.com/bFxQFUi5cS
#ZeroTrailer— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018
Tim Cook - Here's a more expensive iPhone with the same features as last year
Apple Fans - pic.twitter.com/PDvS6jIQxu
Match found. #zero pic.twitter.com/KsGQKBwdJK— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 2, 2018
Me going through the whole restaurant menu before ordering the same dish I always do#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZEQurF0sKR— SwatKat- The dancing security guard 💃 (@swatic12) November 2, 2018
When Netflix thinks about Radhika Apte. pic.twitter.com/8hAElOS8QA— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) November 2, 2018
Now we know how Virat proposed! #ZEROTRAILER pic.twitter.com/vWtYwyVsq5— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 2, 2018
Me: You're still using facebook?— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) November 2, 2018
She: pic.twitter.com/JOHsDBXlqZ
Third Umpire when Dhoni takes DRS from behind the stumps. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/4fT4Aa02PS— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018
Wow! Game of Thrones final season looks amazing. Khaleesi is kissing Tyrion. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ooJ0GDbIhn— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 2, 2018
Karma #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/fQiJzAHZR2— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) November 2, 2018
Me: I am a well educated person— BOBBEY (@iamsrktheking) November 2, 2018
My Crush:#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/3QD3VgFxC0
Me, tasting 10 different sweets at Mithai shop before Diwali. #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZpGn5XV6Hr— Bade Chote (@badechote) November 2, 2018
The movie also marks SRK and Anushka's fourth collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. While Katrina and SRK are collaborating for the second time after 6 years since Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Haven't watched the trailer yet? Here you go:
