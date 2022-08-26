Shaheen Afridi Playing Mind Games With Kohli? Indian Fans Feel 'Sus' About Pakistani Bowler

A video of injured Pakistani spearhead Shaheen Afridi exchanging pleasantries and catching up with the Indian team ahead of the India vs Pakistan marquee clash in Asia Cup 2022 brought a big smile to the faces of fans of cricket-loving nations. The video, for obvious reasons, displayed that cricketers came in peace, were above rivalry, and shared mutual respect off the field.

In fact, Afridi, while chatting with Virat Kohli, went the extra mile and said: “Aapke liye dua kar rahe hai wapas form mein aaye (Praying for you to come back in form),” before adding, “Dekhna chahte hai aapko (We want to see you bat).”

You’re probably tired of reading this over and over again but the former Indian skipper is going through a slump and the Afridi, who is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury, wishing to see Kohli back in form is not something one would have expected to say to their arch-rival. Afridi’s wholesome attitude towards Kohli made Pakistani as well as Indian fans heap praise on the young sensation.

But you can’t impress everyone on Twitter, right?

A section of Indian fans on the microblogging site questioned Afridi’s intentions and wondered if the bowler was playing mind games with the Indian superstar. Reminding Kohli that he was not in the best of forms would make the Indian batter more conscious and could “extend” his slump, a few believed.

Too far-fetched a thought? Not for some.

This is elite mind games. They spare no opportunity to remind Kohli of his extended slump. https://t.co/iGcf35Aa28 — cricBC (@cricBC) August 26, 2022

Kohli should stop meeting opposition team members and also stop using the social media until this tournament get over. He need aggression which is his strength. — Ashish Kumar Pradhan⚕️ (@DrAshishPradhan) August 26, 2022

This indeed a psychological attack. Deliberately done. This statement will sit on his mind & could affect more. If you know psychology, u know about it. — Mid Wicket Memes (@MidWicketMemes) August 26, 2022

It’s worth reminding that a large part of cricket fans in India lauded Afridi for his good wishes.

Meanwhile, the conversation between Pant and Afridi was a bit hilarious. The Pakistan bowler said, “Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I’m thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand).”

Pant replied, “Fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai (If you’re a fast bowler, you have to put in efforts. It’s compulsory).”

When asked about his expected recovery time, Shaheen said it would take around five weeks. The Pakistan pacer wished the Indian stumper all the best and said, “Good luck match ke liye, aaunga dekhne (Good luck for the game. I’ll come to see it).”

India and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday, August 28.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here