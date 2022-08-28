'Shaheen Afridi Sofa': What Indians Googled Ahead of Asia Cup Match Against Pakistan

That India vs Pakistan cricket matches bring out the best and worst amongst fans is no secret. Currently, a section of social media cannot get enough of arch-rivals being pleasantly warm and courteous toward each other, wishing each other well ahead of Sunday’s clash that will see India taking on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. There are those too who have taken to memes to express all the feelings they are going through at the moment as cricket matches between the two nations are something they do not get to witness routinely.

But then there are those who are curious. Those who are “googling” memes to troll Pakistan during the match. Those who are wondering if Rohit Sharma has had a hair transplant.

We have put together a bunch of searches that were made by Indians in the past 24 hours.

Note: The search terms and keywords we have used in this article were in accordance with the dynamic trends on microblogging site Twitter ahead of the marquee encounter.

Shaheen Afridi Sofa

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup due to a knee injury but his smile will definitely feature in Sunday’s contest.

Credit: Google Trends

Rohit Sharma’s bat price

Who wouldn’t like to be India’s next Rohit Sharma? And what better way to get started than doing a bit of saving?

Credit: Google Trends

Babar Azam’s relationship status

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam could be in the form of his life but knowing if he’s single or married could change the course of today’s match, right?

Credit: Google Trends

Jasprit Bumrah religion

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s frontline pacer is sitting along the sidelines much as Pakistan’s injured Shaheen Afridi. But some questions know no religion. Or do they?

Credit: Google Trends

Rohit Sharma strikes again

What’s up with Rohit Sharma’s hairstyle? Indians really want to know.

Credit: Google Trends

How to troll Pakistan?

Saving some memes in the phone gallery is one way to go to get ’em quick likes and retweets during the India-Pak match, no?

Credit: Google Trends

The concluding search may not be “bizarre” by any means but one that shows how excited cricket fans really are.

Credit: Google Trends

