Shaheen Afridi Staring into David Warner's Soul in Hilarious Standoff is Now a Viral Meme

Rivalry took a backseat when Australia vs Pakistan historic Test series kicked off in the sub-content with an appreciation for the spirit in which the games have been played between the two nations coming from all quarters. Be it banners of Pakistani fans showing genuine admiration for their opponents or David Warner and Shaheen Afridi indulging in a joyous stare-down contest on the pitch on the last delivery of Day 3 of the third Test, the mutual respect has been palpable. Australian pace duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, however, showed no respect to the middle and lower-order Pakistani batters after the two produced a fiery spell that resulted in a colossal Pakistan collapse as the home team lost 7 wickets for just 20 runs in the decider Test at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With Australia returning to bat minutes before the end of the play, Shaheen Afridi brought the stadium alive and had commentators chuckling after he jogged towards Warner who had successfully defended his final delivery. Afridi stood tall and in Warner’s face as the two pierced into each other’s soul before ditching the character and breaking into a smile.

The hilarious incident and contrast in the stature of the two star cricketers yielded fitting reactions and memes from the viewers on Twitter.

Pretty disappointed that this didn’t end with a kiss pic.twitter.com/mK9dWDSwCs— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) March 23, 2022

David Warner later took to Instagram to share a photo with Afridi showing that aggression and friendship could go hand in hand.

😘 David Warner will surely win hearts of twenty two crore pakistani cricket fans at the end of tour! He's the most entertaining aussie on Pakistan tour #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/cRUrQZl7Ce— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 23, 2022

Endless appreciation for the spirit in which the #PAKvAUS series has been played. You can show aggression and intensity on the pitch whilst showing love and respect off it. We love the fight. The passion. It's a contest. But it's never personal. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/IFnasT1XRh— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Cummins hoped a good day’s work would help them win the Test.

“I thought that we bowled really well," he said. “We have given ourselves a really good opportunity (to win), really in front of the game and hopefully we will bat well and then take the last ten wickets."

