Shaheen Bagh's Women Protesters Send Rs 1 Crore Defamation Notice to BJP's Amit Malviya

Two women who have been protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh have sent a legal notice for defamation to Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya for claiming protesters at the Shaheen Bagh were accepting money in exchange for showing up.

The notice follows viral allegations made by Malviya regarding the protesters at Shaheen Bagh being paid by the Congress. On January 15, Malviya shared a "sting' video on Twitter which allegedly framed the protesters as bribe-takers. The unidentified man in the video claimed that the women were receiving Rs 500 to 1,200 per day to sit in and were even being provided food and other incentives.

Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored... सारा कांग्रेस का खेल है... pic.twitter.com/JOKIO2qK7P — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 15, 2020

Now, the women have filed a Rs 1-crore defamation lawsuit against Malviya. The protesters have demanded the sum to be paid in damages as well as an apology from Malviya. The notice has been sent under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Nafisa Bano, a resident of Zakir Nagar and Shahzad Fatma of Shaheen Bagh have together sent the notice from the office of advocate Mahmoud Pracha, the legal adviser to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh as well as other areas like Seelampur.

"By making and propagating false allegations against the protesters and casting aspersions on their motivations, you, the addressee, and other entities, have not only played a fraud on the general public but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protesters who are bringing the attention of a large number of people on the issues being pressed by this extraordinary exercise of Constitutional freedom," the legal notice read.

It also added, "A video posted and endorsed by you on social media site Twitter, which has been played across several media platforms, had alleged that the protesters are taking Rs 500-700 in order to be a part of the protests. Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protestors in the national and international community."

BJP has not yet responded to the notice.

For over a month, the women and children of Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj area have been sitting in continuous day-night protest against the freshly implemented CAA. The protests recently came under attack by the police and supporters of the BJP government who claimed the peaceful protest was causing traffic congestion.

