Shahid Kapoor's Coffee Kerfuffle is Leaving Viewers in Splits

Shahid Kapoor is one of those actors who would not miss the chance to jump on the bandwagon of trending videos. Previously, the actor has left his fans stunned with his witty display of humour many times. Well, his latest post is an Instagram trend wherein the actor is asking people around him for a cup of coffee. What’s funny? Well for that you have to watch it and there is a chance that the video will leave you in splits just like it has been doing to other netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

In this comedy sketch video, one can see how he is making coffee and aggressively asking people around him if they want some as well. The clip opens with Shahid, making coffee in a vanity van, on the set. The video also features him coming out of his vanity van and asking his team whether they need a cup of coffee, and the final clip showcased him walking around with his squad when he suddenly shouts whether anyone needs a coffee.

The video was uploaded via his Instagram account along with a caption, which is in reference to the audio that has been used in the reel, that reads, “Does anybody want coffee?”

Shahid fans are also no less as they made a couple of requests in the comment section. While some agreed that they desperately need a cup of coffee, one of the users suggested he should to feature on Koffee With Karan show. Several commented, “I want a coffee” in response to his comedy sketch video.

Meanwhile, Shahid is gearing up for the release of his film, Jersey, which is slated to hit the theatres, later this month on April 14. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

