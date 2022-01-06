'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' Made These Wild Predictions About 2022 That Came True

If you were born in the 90s, TV shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Shaktiman, Son Pari, Shararat, Hatim, and Karishma Kaa Karishma definitely made your childhood days gold. Some made us believe in magic (don’t forget Sanju’s pencil) while others taught us moral lessons in really cool ways. There was one such show that now stands out for its strange and eerie connection to the year 2022 - Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Starring actor Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead role, the show showcased the story of a boy named Sanju, who smashed every problem he faced in his life with the help of his magic pencil that could bring everything drawn with it to life.

In the fourth season of Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which aired from 2000-2004, Sanju travels to the year 2022 to save his family. During the show, Sanju and several other characters made some unbelievable predictions about our current year which have now come true in more ways than one. So, what are those predictions? Check them out here:

SMECA aka Aadhaar card

When Sanju visits his school in the future, he is asked to show his SMECA, which is a type of unique identification card for all citizens. While the makers didn’t explain what SMECA is in the show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom fans think it is an acronym for Smart Electronic Card. Now, we know what you are thinking. SMECA’s functions, which also include iris recognition as primary biometric modality, remind us of Aadhaar - a 12 digit individual identification number issued to us by the Government of India to present it as a proof of identity and address anywhere in India.

Self-driving car

If you remember season four of Shaka Laka Boom Boom even the slightest, you can recall Sanju calling for cab using a voice-controlled taxi calling booth and feeding the destination via a keyboard. The cab that arrives next is driverless. Yes, just like the self-driving cars introduced in the market now by tech giant Tesla. The destination input using a keyboard is what we do nowadays with Ola and Uber, only in the smartest way.

Surveillance camera

The security guards in Shaka Laka Boom Boom mention surveillance cameras used in the city to curb the crime rate. It is somewhat similar to the CCTVs we have been using for a few years now.

Eye scanner

Sanju finds it odd in the show that he has to go through eye scanning for every little thing, even for entering his house. While it might have felt a bit weird in the 2000s, it is very common nowadays. using RFID scanners and fingerprint scanners.

Google Maps

In one of the episodes of Shaka Laka Boom Boom season four, police use some sort of tracking device to catch a cyber hacker. They also have an alerting device that is integrated into their vehicles. The tracking and alerting functions are carried out IRL properly by Google Maps.

However, this isn’t an exhaustive list by any means. A popular YouTube channel that goes by the name “India in Pixels" listed several other predictions that may or may not hold up in 2022.

