Shakespeare Wrote King Lear, Wife Looked after the Kids. What Has Changed During This Pandemic?

“This man is driving me up the wall and to the side,” says the woman in a video rant, her words incomprehensible at times.

"Ridiculous", she fumes in utter frustration.

While the lockdown has been stressful for many, the woman has not been ranting because of the lockdown alone, but because of her husband who has been home for the last month. Apparently there is no end to his demands of food and tea.

The woman has placed her bindi, which she refers to a ‘wedding dot’, on a corner of her forehead and not in the center where it is usually placed. The idea is to tell her husband to also stay on the sidelines and not take over her entire life during lockdown.







“Every five minutes he will be like “bring me some tea, bring me some this, fry some eggs”,” she says in the video.

PSA from a sis we stan from now on. pic.twitter.com/jyEeFrUtIB — Navitra (@navitraaaa) April 15, 2020

And towards the end of the video, she makes an appeal to people to stay at home to flatten the curve because, "This man has flattened my inner curve," she says.

The woman seems to have caught on with the mood of most women in India who are entangled in the never-ending cycle of cooking and cleaning as their families are stuck at home. The sink in the kitchen is a nightmare for her which gets filled with unwashed utensils every now and then.

The government imposed a 21-day-long lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, confining most people indoors with offices asking the employees to work from home. However, as COVID-19 cases surged, the lockdown, which was to end on April 14 got extended by another three weeks. Curbs on movement will remain in place till May 3. But even the lockdown ends then, the unheard woes of women caught in household chores are likely to continue like they always have been.

When countries began imposing lockdowns in March to curb the spread of Coronavirus, people quickly flipped through the pages of history to know what all great personalities did during earlier lockdowns in times of epidemics. There was Issac Newton who made landmark discoveries, including theories of gravity and motion, when London was hit by the Great Plague. Then there was William Shakespeare who wrote King Lear during the epidemic lockdown.

"Shakespeare spent most of his career in London, where the theaters were, while his family lived in Stratford-upon-Avon. During the plague of 1606, the playwright was lucky to be spared from the epidemic—his landlady died at the height of the outbreak—and his wife and two adult daughters stayed safely in the Warwickshire countryside," an article in the Atlantic reads.

Just a reminder that when Shakespeare was quarantined because of the plague, he wrote King Lear. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) March 14, 2020

When Isaac Newton left London, during the plague, and self isolated in the country, he invented Calculus. — John 🌊🌊🌊 (@JVE1400) March 14, 2020

But, where were the women? They were caught in the domestic sphere, taking care of children and doing the household chores. Centuries have passed, industries mushroomed, technology made its way, healthcare improved, two world wars took place and now we are faced with a new pandemic.

Through this journey through time, what is that one thig that remained constant? Women caught in household chores.

Even if they are working, lockdown means juggling between work and household chores. Proof? This cartoon from Amul which pays tribute to women striking a balance between their work and household responsibilities with a smile on her face.

#Amul Topical: Tribute to women working from home and working for home during CoVid lockdown! pic.twitter.com/8IewWqUwQb — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 10, 2020





Some women on Twitter were quick to spot the sexism of the cartoon and even had some solutions.

“Given your outreach, why not acknowledge or try to break down the male privilege for once and show healthy representation? You think women have a choice when it comes to "work for home"?” a woman replied to the tweet.

“Help the women,” many women have been saying.

This lockdown has been really hard on working women.



Household chores along with the office workload, that too without any domestic help.



Sigh, do help the ladies at home 🏠 — Priyanka (@Ichbin_PT) April 8, 2020

But help seems far away even if women move their 'wedding dots' aside and reiterate in every possible way that household responsibilities do not belong to them alone.