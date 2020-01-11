Shakespeare's First Folio to be Auctioned For Over 28 Crore in New York
A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christie's auction house announced on Friday.
A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christie's auction house announced on Friday.
A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christie's auction house announced on Friday.
The book, called, Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, is expected to sell for between USD 4 million (Rs 28.3 crore) and USD 6 million (Rs 42.5 crore), the auctioneer said. Widely known as the First Folio, it is one of only six known complete copies in private hands.
The First Folio contains Shakespeare's 36 plays, including several that had never been published before and might have been lost without it, such as Macbeth, The Tempest, and As You Like It. It was compiled by friends of the writer after his death.
The copy coming up for sale will be displayed on tour, starting next week in London, before heading to New York, Hong Kong and Beijing. It will be returned to New York for auction on April 24.
The book is being sold by Mills College, a private liberal arts college in Oakland, California.
The record auction price of a First Folio is nearly USD 6.2 million, paid in 2001, Christie's said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Toyota Fortuner Would Confuse You For All the Right Reasons
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Has the Best VFX in Hindi Cinema Till Date
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update
- Sexist BJP Leader Asks Deepika Padukone to 'Dance' in Mumbai Instead of Protesting in JNU