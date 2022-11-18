Shakespeare's Sole Portrait Made During His Lifetime On Sale For Rs 97 Crore

A painting of legendary English poet and playwright William Shakespeare, thought to be the only painting during his lifetime, is up for sale. The painting is currently on exhibit in London and is priced at 10 million pounds. (INR 96 crore approx), reported The Independent.

The portrait is being offered for sale by private treaty rather than being put up for auction by its owner, who has chosen to remain anonymous. Robert Peake, a court painter for King James I, executed the portrait and dated it 1608 in his signature.

The portrait was originally displayed in the library of a home in northern England that belonged to the Danby family. It has reportedly been under private ownership since 1975.

The report added that those behind its sale claim the connections between Shakespeare and Peake are “extensive”. They added that Peake was regularly hired to paint the portraits of prominent figures of the Court and Jacobean society.

Before the sale, the portrait was investigated by art expert Duncan Phillips. “There is more evidence for this portrait of Shakespeare than any other known painting of the playwright,” he told the publication. “The picture has survived the past 400 years almost untouched by wear and tear thanks to its ownership by a family of Shakespeare enthusiasts who hung it in their library,” Duncan continued.

There have been many accusations and counterclaims in the past decade over the authenticity of the playwright’s paintings. According to the Guardian, Shakespeare’s only legitimate portrait created during his lifetime, according to botanist and historian Mark Griffiths, was found in 2015.

Shakespeare passed away in 1616 and two posthumous paintings of Shakespeare have garnered recognition as the only true representations of the playwright for centuries. The first is the engraving of Shakespeare on the First Folio’s title page, which was published in 1623, and the sculpture on his Stratford-upon-Avon funeral monument.

