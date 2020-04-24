BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Shakira Got a Graduate Degree in Ancient Philosophy While All of Us Made Dalgona Coffee

(Image: Shakira/Twitter)

(Image: Shakira/Twitter)

She posted about her achievement in Spanish too.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Even as the coronavirus lockdown continues to hold millions captive in their homes, songstress Shakira has impressed fans by acquiring a degree in ancient Philopshy while social distancing at home.

With most countries compelled to impose and extend strict stay at home orders to contain the spread of COVID-19, many on social media have either advocated picking up a new skill and or are doing it themselves to help them pass the time in isolation constructively.

But while ordinary mortals have mostly stuck to art, dancing, learning an instrument or cooking, the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer raised the bar a few notches by completing a course on Ancient Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania in four weeks.

Shakira apparently managed to take the four-week course in Ancient Philosophy for “fun,” after she put the kids to bed.

On Thursday, April 23, Shakira took to Twitter to boast about the feat with a graduation photo in which she posed with a thumbs-up in front of a laptop screen that bore the picture of her degree.

She wrote, “I just graduated from my 4-week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you, Plato and predecessors, for all the "fun" over the past month!”

The announcement had fans of the singer, who has two children with husband and Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, going gaga. One of them who responded to the tweet said, "Imagine the teacher goes "ok I'm going to randomly pair everyone off for this assignment" and you get Shakira".

Nevertheless, some chose to take issue with the announcement. In response to Shakira's tweet, a Twitter user wrote,

"I don’t think you should be wasting your time taking this useless courses when you have kids to take care of and spend valuable time with them. How can you consider anything else more important than quality time with your beautiful kids? Are they not a priority for you?"

Fans, however, defended the Waka Waka singer and called the former comment "sexist".

The course Shakira took, titled “Ancient Philosophy: Plato and His Predecessors,” is offered by the University of Pennsylvania via a platform called Coursera.

