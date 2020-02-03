Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter

Shakira is seen turning towards the camera for two seconds to indulge in a quick tongue movement. And following that, Twitter did what it does the best, kicked off a meme thread.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
Video grab. (image credit: Twitter)

Amidst social media going crazy over Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's half time show at the Super Bowl LIV, memes from the performance have already started setting in.

Thanks to Shakira's tongue jiggling, or we may also call it ululating.

In a video gone viral, Shakira is seen turning towards the camera for two seconds to indulge in a quick tongue movement. And following that, Twitter did what it does the best, kicked off a meme thread.

The short clip from her performance was first shared by Viral Sports on Twitter, which went to garner nearly 5000 likes and 1,500 retweets.

According to reports, the practice is called Zaghrouta — an Arabic chant that's uttered to celebrate and express joy.

As per Mashable, The American Tunisian Association describes Zaghrouta as "long, wavering high-pitched vocal soul representing trills of joy."

But for Twitterati, the significance of the practice matters little because if it's a meme material, the game's on for them.

However, few users promptly explained the significance of Shakira adding that bit into her performance.

One user said, "You really have to understand how huge Shakira’s performance was for the Middle Eastern community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed “Ojos Asi” which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage."

Other users also pointed out that Shakira is a Lebanese-Colombian and this celebratory chant is 'a typical gesture from Colombia's Barranquilla's carnival'.

