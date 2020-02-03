Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter

Amidst social media going crazy over Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's half time show at the Super Bowl LIV, memes from the performance have already started setting in.

Thanks to Shakira's tongue jiggling, or we may also call it ululating.

In a video gone viral, Shakira is seen turning towards the camera for two seconds to indulge in a quick tongue movement. And following that, Twitter did what it does the best, kicked off a meme thread.

The short clip from her performance was first shared by Viral Sports on Twitter, which went to garner nearly 5000 likes and 1,500 retweets.

According to reports, the practice is called Zaghrouta — an Arabic chant that's uttered to celebrate and express joy.

As per Mashable, The American Tunisian Association describes Zaghrouta as "long, wavering high-pitched vocal soul representing trills of joy."

But for Twitterati, the significance of the practice matters little because if it's a meme material, the game's on for them.

me when i jumble my words mid conversation and have to start my semtence over — madeleine (@mads_mp333) February 3, 2020

My kid when I ask him to do something. — it’s me (@notyou_again) February 3, 2020

What babies see when I try to make them laugh pic.twitter.com/dYOKJZBnuI — ✨☁️OUTTA POCKET QUEEN☁️✨ (@missuniversal91) February 3, 2020

Shakira sound like Spongebob whenever he finna go jellyfishing pic.twitter.com/ifCHT0fxch — FATHER D ➐ (@ayosworIdd) February 3, 2020

However, few users promptly explained the significance of Shakira adding that bit into her performance.

One user said, "You really have to understand how huge Shakira’s performance was for the Middle Eastern community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed “Ojos Asi” which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage."

You really have to understand how huge Shakira’s performance was for the Middle Eastern community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed “Ojos Asi” which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage — Danny Hajjar داني حجار (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020

Other users also pointed out that Shakira is a Lebanese-Colombian and this celebratory chant is 'a typical gesture from Colombia's Barranquilla's carnival'.

That's a typical gesture from our country Colombia, in the Barranquilla's carnaval ☺️ — Juan Gutiérrez Agudelo (@juanmanuel_94) February 3, 2020

It's her Arabic side coming out to say hi in between all the Colombian! — Steven Jimenez (@StevenJimenez_) February 3, 2020

She’s half Arab, we do that stuff. We’re crazy — Ramzi Nuseibeh (@rnuseibe) February 3, 2020

It’s a way to express happiness in the Arab world. Shakira has Arabic heritage — Emy734 (@Emy734) February 3, 2020

Might be worth noting that as she's of Lebanese descent, she's doing something common to the women of the region: ululating. Have a search; lots of information on it. — (@ravenwolf68) February 3, 2020

