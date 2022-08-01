Shakira's Tax Fraud Controversy Has Twitter Popping Off With Memes

Singer Shakira, who is embroiled in a controversy over tax fraud, had rejected the plea deal by the Spanish Tax Agency. As a consequence, one of the Spanish prosecutors has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million). Spanish newspaper El Pais, on Friday, reported that a Spanish prosecutor has called for eight years of a prison sentence for the pop star. However, neither a representative of the tax agency nor the reps of the singer were available for any comments.

There was a buzz on social media after the news was declared. These allegations garnered a massive response. There were also people who joked that they would break into Spanish prison to free the pop star if she is incarcerated. Further, the allegations have spawned memes and video skits about the singer. Have a look for yourself:

Those hips don’t lie but they also don’t pay taxes #Shakira pic.twitter.com/WHcJtaJyr9 — lancashire lad ️‍️‍⚧️♿️ (@punkbunny8) August 1, 2022

Judge: You’re gonna have to serve… Shakira: pic.twitter.com/D9Cbp5Qg11 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 29, 2022

me breaking into spanish prison to free shakira pic.twitter.com/ijcNDNVfUq — beysmelanin (@beysmeIanin) July 29, 2022

the judge: you're gonna have to serve-

Shakira:pic.twitter.com/dOf4eYSoYt — pop culture throwbacks (@notgwendalupe) July 30, 2022

JLo talking to the IRS about Shakira pic.twitter.com/pYxMQKNN3M — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) July 30, 2022

Earlier, the Spanish prosecutors had offered a deal to settle the alleged tax fraud. However, the singer rejected the deal. PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement that the 45-year-old “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law.” The firm added that Shakira had cleared the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 and claimed that she had failed to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. They said that Shakira resided in Spain between 2012-14 even though Shakira’s official residence was in the Bahamas.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here