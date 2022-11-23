'Shame': Housing Society Notice Prohibiting Delivery Execs From Using Lift Sparks Outrage

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a notice stuck onto a housing society lift’s door and it has sparked outrage on Twitter. The notice, written in Hindi, forbids anybody other than residents of the building from using the lift. It goes on to mention Swiggy, Zomato delivery executives as well as other people who deliver sundries among those who are forbidden from using the lift. While most saw it as discriminatory behaviour, others said buildings have separate service lifts so as to save everyone’s time.

It was not clear which was the case. “No Caption," Sharan wrote on Twitter. Most people said delivery partners should not have to be responsible to deliver food to the doorstep in housing societies where the lift is not made available to them. “Companies should reinvent themselves and include in their work ethics to deliver only in the buildings where lifts are accessible to everyone," wrote one Twitter user.

Our society still needs to be more progressive….So hurtfull to see this#HumanityFirst #Equality https://t.co/7tsL1RkUEh— Sagar Padhi🇮🇳 (@sagarsantoshpa2) November 23, 2022

Its better to keep the food below this notice so the person who have ordered can take on his own!!! #Idiots #ShameOnYou https://t.co/x1BLR6iyZc— Syed Saqib N (@syedsaq08772213) November 23, 2022

Delivery partners should stop delivering items in such apartments, or just leave the items downstairs.let owners collect it themselves#inhuman https://t.co/G0vXhmBXqS— Anubha Varshney🇮🇳 (@AnubhaVarshney) November 23, 2022

I believe this is a wrong way to put up. Companies should reinvent themselves and include in their work ethics to deliver only in the buildings where lifts are accessible to everyone. https://t.co/qoJhE7QyQJ— Savyasachi Chaturvedi (@savyalove) November 23, 2022

This is not the first time that such a notice has gone viral and triggered outrage. Recently, a Hyderabad housing society put up a notice asking ‘maids, drivers and delivery boys’ to not use main lifts or be fined Rs 300. In another instance, a Pune housing society highlighted the deeply-entrenched classism and casteism in India. A Twitter user shared a photo of two stickers put up on the elevators at a “posh" housing society in the city. One of them stipulated that a “house maid" (an outdated term for house help) should use two particular elevators. The other sticker stipulated that “Milk man, news paper and courier distributor, laundry person, labours, painters and pets [sic]" were to use another particular elevator.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here