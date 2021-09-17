'Shame on NZ': Pakistani Fans Thrash New Zealand as Visitors Call off First Tour in 18 Years

In an unfortunate event, the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their first-ever tour of Pakistan in 18 years moments ahead of the first ODI contest on Friday owing to security concerns. Notably, the hosts asserted that such a security threat did not exist. “I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White stated in a press release.

Subsequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement saying they were willing to continue with the series and that the Prime Ministers of both the nation had spoken regarding the security in place for the Black Caps.

“Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams."

“We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," the statement concluded.

Gutted fans and notable figures from Pakistan took to microblogging site Twitter where they slammed the visitors for their last-minute decision and thus abandoning them and their team without any action on the cricket field.

Even the President & PM do not get such security in as we give to our guest players. #PAKvNZ Shame on NZ. pic.twitter.com/pdAtTSlTNf— JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) September 17, 2021

I don't know why Newzeland Act so rudely to Leave Pakistan to due security issues…. we the residence of Rawalpindi, Islamabad faces many problems just to insure your safety.shame on Newzeland.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/GVdXQgwwyv— zaki ullah (@zakiullah877) September 17, 2021

They sent their security staff, They played a practice match, They take photos with the trophy but at the last moment New Zealand surrender over BCCI!Shame on New Zealand #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/CbodhkF2WD— (@P_K_S_A_) September 17, 2021

I can say for sure that this security has not been found anywhere۔ Shame on you New Zealand #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/TCf03JSGXf— KaKa (@SonOfMukhtar) September 17, 2021

Well done England team ❤️So satisfying to watch New Zealand players crying Shame!#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/bKKbPLhUoX— A̶ (@aliiakbarlakho) September 17, 2021

Damn you New Zealand! Absolute BS from you guys, cancelling the tour over security issues, proof dikhao maslo ka!! Tum log hame World Cup me milo udhar saara badla le ge, tum ne Pakistan ko internationally defame kya hy, shame on you @BLACKCAPS! absolutely furious atm #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Hz1PukhxZz— Mahad Laeeque - following back (@mahadlaeeque) September 17, 2021

Kiwis you've no idea what damage you've done to our hopes to see cricket coming back in full in our stadiums.. our people made so many sacrifices to make this possible and all it took a mere "threat" that too without any evidence to end the dreams of our people! Shame!#PAKvNZ https://t.co/KpkEls9Htp — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) September 17, 2021

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal and postponement of the series by NZ is beyond understanding. #PAKvNZ— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 17, 2021

Why did you even come if you had to create the all this drama? Couldn’t you announce this a few days ago, even yesterday? #PakvNZ— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 17, 2021

Pakistan and New Zealand were to face each other in three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

