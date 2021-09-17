CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

'Shame on NZ': Pakistani Fans Thrash New Zealand as Visitors Call off First Tour in 18 Years

New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing security concerns.

New Zealand were to play three ODIs and five T20I against Pakistan in their first tour of the country in 18 years.

In an unfortunate event, the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their first-ever tour of Pakistan in 18 years moments ahead of the first ODI contest on Friday owing to security concerns. Notably, the hosts asserted that such a security threat did not exist. “I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White stated in a press release.

Subsequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement saying they were willing to continue with the series and that the Prime Ministers of both the nation had spoken regarding the security in place for the Black Caps.

“Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams."

“We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," the statement concluded.

Gutted fans and notable figures from Pakistan took to microblogging site Twitter where they slammed the visitors for their last-minute decision and thus abandoning them and their team without any action on the cricket field.

Pakistan and New Zealand were to face each other in three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

first published:September 17, 2021, 16:48 IST