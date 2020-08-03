'Shame on You': Fans Want to Boycott IPL 2020 As Chinese Sponsors Retained in Cricket Carnival

After months of deliberation and dates getting pushed further and further due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 edition of IPL will finally take place between September 19 and November 10, the Indian Premier League Governing Council officially confirmed on Sunday.

The venues decided for IPL 2020 matches are Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

This should've been news to cheer for the loyal followers of the tournament, who have been anticipating to watch some cricket in action for months.

However, a PTI report stated that the board has decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO. This did not go well with the cricket fans. Notably, the aftermath of the clash between Indian and Chinese troops saw a blanket ban of 59 apps in the country. As many as 275 apps were also put under scrutiny for potential user privacy violations and national security threats.

As the news of retention of Chinese sponsors broke on social media, #BoycottIPL followed next.

If they can't boycott their chinese sponsers,We will be overwhelmed to boycott The whole @IPL 😡#BoycottIPL — Archisman Das (@archi_sman) August 2, 2020

#Anti_National_IPL#BoycottIPL I will boycott this ipl if bcci didn't remove these chinese name What about you RT if you would boycott 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iPMWbEO2vj — Vishal Singh (@VishalS86525394) August 3, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a business & those running this biz are insensitive towards the nation and it’s security concerns. Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them. They should understand that nothing is above nation, not even cricket. Ppl may #BoycottIPL https://t.co/6nyjJ1nCSE — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) August 2, 2020

Many curious netizens took to Google to confirm the news.

Some found a lighter side to the trend with memes.

Bcci decided to keep chinese sponsor after Chinese companies be like- #BoycottIPL pic.twitter.com/pxPotDB4EL — Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) August 2, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore who have been a subject of mockery over the years for not winning a single trophy were also pulled up in the online bashing.

Me trying to figure out if #BoycottIPL is trending by Rcb fans or normal public. pic.twitter.com/TR1RI0PoRy — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, in another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.