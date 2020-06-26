'Shameful': Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Online Backlash for Calling Osama bin Laden a 'Martyr'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing several online backlash for calling 9/11 mastermind and al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) during a budget session on Thursday. Khan said Islamabad faced "embarrassment" by taking part in America's war on terror.

Khan said the American forces entered Pakistan and killed Laden without informing Islamabad after which everyone started abusing his country.

Bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011.

"I don't think there's a country which supported the war on terror and had to face embarrassment for it. Pakistan was also openly blamed for US' failure in Afghanistan," Khan said.

PM Pakistan Imran Khan considers Osama bin Laden a martyr. pic.twitter.com/tax0t3V5wg — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 25, 2020

"For Pakistanis across the globe, it was an embarrassing moment when the Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abbottabad, martyred him. The whole world started abusing us after that. Our ally came inside our country and killed someone without informing us. And, 70,000 Pakistanis died because of the US war on terror," he said.

Dumbfounded, Twitterati wanted the Pakistani PM to apologise for his callous remarks.

Accepting Osama as a martyr justifies Trump's statement that Pakistan supports Terrorism.

Really a shameful moment for all of us except youthians who have proved him Shaheed.#ImranBinLaden pic.twitter.com/5Q6o5HCxEJ — (@adnanghanikhan) June 26, 2020

Anyone who kills innocent people is a terrorist said ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ but Osama bin Laden is a martyr shaheed! The con man PM speaks out of both sides of his mouth pic.twitter.com/bjfmaX47F2 — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) June 25, 2020

Osama Bin Laden led a terror group that has staged multiple deadly attacks in Pakistan, and partnered closely with the Pakistani Taliban-a group that carried out a savage campaign of terror in Pakistan for nearly a decade.

Today Imran Khan publicly described him as a martyr. — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) June 25, 2020

Dear @ImranKhanPTI:



You called Osama bin Laden a “Shaheed” [Martyr of Islam] today on the floor of Pakistan’s parliament.



If this was by mistake, please issue a clarification.



If you believe this, please resign.



Your compatriots, and the world, deserve clarity, or an apology. — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) June 25, 2020

Imran Khan has been consistent in his stance on Osama bin Laden. Today in the assembly where he called him a martyr was no slip of the tongue. pic.twitter.com/kP4ydf0KVX — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 25, 2020

By calling OBL a "martyr", our PM has confirmed PTM's allegation that our State is supporting terrorism at the expense of Pashtun blood. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) June 25, 2020

So in Pakistan, it's easier for a politician to accidentally defend Osama Bin Laden than accidentally defending Ahmadis? — Amna Khan (@amnaukhan) June 25, 2020

Full marks to PM for best behaviour in the house, but calling Osama Bin Laden Shaheed..seriously? — Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) June 25, 2020

PM @ImranKhanPTI refers to Osama Bin Laden as "shaheed" . pic.twitter.com/mvYyo5rbqu — Ehtesham Amir-ud-din (@Ehtesham_AD) June 25, 2020

(With PTI inputs)