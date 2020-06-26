BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Shameful': Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Online Backlash for Calling Osama bin Laden a 'Martyr'

File image of Pakistan PM Imran Khan / AP.

Imran Khan said the American forces entered Pakistan and killed Osama Bin Laden without informing Islamabad after which everyone started abusing his country.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing several online backlash for calling 9/11 mastermind and al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) during a budget session on Thursday. Khan said Islamabad faced "embarrassment" by taking part in America's war on terror.

Khan said the American forces entered Pakistan and killed Laden without informing Islamabad after which everyone started abusing his country.

Bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011.

"I don't think there's a country which supported the war on terror and had to face embarrassment for it. Pakistan was also openly blamed for US' failure in Afghanistan," Khan said.

"For Pakistanis across the globe, it was an embarrassing moment when the Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abbottabad, martyred him. The whole world started abusing us after that. Our ally came inside our country and killed someone without informing us. And, 70,000 Pakistanis died because of the US war on terror," he said.

Dumbfounded, Twitterati wanted the Pakistani PM to apologise for his callous remarks.

(With PTI inputs)

