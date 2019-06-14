ShameOnICC: Indian Fans Unleash Their Wrath Upon ICC After Another World Cup Washout

"Why choose England for World Cup?" "Why focus on Dhoni's gloves or Michael Holding criticising umpires?" "Why not have alternate venues during rains?" "Shame on you, ICC. Why ruin a tournament that comes in 4 years?"

Questions such as these and many more criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC), have been flooding the social media, ever since the incessant downpours have brought down curtains on three World Cup encounters.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, West Indies v South Africa, and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - all went down the drain without a ball being bowled.

Hell hath no fury like India's match being called off and the inevitable happened on Thursday in Nottingham when the much-anticipated India Vs New Zealand game faced the similar fate, shattering the hopes of millions of Indians, expecting a cracker of a contest between the only two unbeaten sides in the tournament.

Sure, there were memes and jokes on Twitter as the good people on the Internet tried to diffuse the dreary situation. But once the humour subsided, furious cricket fans back in India raised several questions on Twitter and the governing body of cricket, the ICC, was put under the scanner.

The fans drew comparisons between the arrangements made during rains in England to those seen on the Indian cricket grounds. #ShameOnICC soon became the top trend in India as many others lined up and questioned ICC's decision for scheduling the premium contest at a time when showers were expected in England.

It is really disheartening to not to see players play as we all are waiting for the world cup to happen and now rain is spoiling everything #ShameOnICC — shweta Garg (@shwetaG67519288) June 14, 2019

It's 3rd class organization for world's biggest cup , sad to see helplessness of icc on this cruisal matter, #icc must learn from India about ground management and organizing such bigger tournament #ShameOnICC — Akash Bawanthade (@AkashBawanthad2) June 14, 2019

Learn something from #India that how big tournaments are organized... Dissapointed @ICC#ShameOnICC — Shivankar Awasthi (@iamshiv08) June 14, 2019

All they are concerned about who wore which badge. No wonder the popularity of the game is decreasing. The most lazy sports organization.#ShameOnICC — shrikant gadge (@shrikantsmg) June 14, 2019

Calling top country for cricket ground themselvesBut compare the covering th ground with indian grounds#ShameOnICC @imVkohli @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/euQjZQ2Ya4 — Bejjanki Kalyan Reddy (@ReddyBejjanki) June 14, 2019

#ShameOnICC@ICC You guys are more concerned about @msdhoni gloves or Michael Holding's commentary on umpires. — Himanshu Easton (@35_gamer_) June 14, 2019

Poor Management by @ICC for a World-class event which comes once in four years. Recordbreak 4 washouts (Most in any World cup) still 27 matches and 3 knockouts to go. You Just Ruined Us.🖕 #ShameOnICC — GAURAV BALDI (@imgaurav_b29) June 14, 2019

Call themselves the most developed country in the world.Call Cricket as the national sport of the country.Yet can't cover the grounds during rains in the biggest cricket tournament in the world!What a great choice for #CWC19 venue, London! @ICC #ShameOnICC #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/SRE8KLzBLi — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 14, 2019

It's 3rd class organization for world's biggest cup , sad to see helplessness of icc on this cruisal matter, #icc must learn from India about ground management and organizing such bigger tournament #ShameOnICC — Akash Bawanthade (@AkashBawanthad2) June 14, 2019

Worst World Cup #RainStopsMatch #ShameOnICC BCCI can organize the entire world cup more efficiently pic.twitter.com/r7jilqjyej — Shivashish Tripathi (@Sh1vashish) June 13, 2019

Most of the next matches likely to be hit by the rain in the upcoming week. Nice schedule @ICC The world cup should have been played indoor, on the video game console, instead of this embarrassment.#ShameOnICC pic.twitter.com/tpi2wVMHBl — Vaibhav. (@VaibhavGogo) June 14, 2019

This, however, isn't the first time the governing body of cricket has had to face the wrath of irked Indian fans. In fact, during India's first World Cup encounter against South Africa, ICC faced flak on social media for asking Dhoni to get rid of his army insignia wicket-keeping gloves, which were spotted during the match - as they went against the rules and regulations of ICC.