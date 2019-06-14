Take the pledge to vote

#ShameOnICC: Indian Fans Unleash Their Wrath Upon ICC After Another World Cup Washout

After India Vs New Zealand match was called off in Nottingham on Thursday, upset Indian cricket fans questioned ICC's decision for choosing the premium tournament's schedule and venue in the rain-hit England.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
BCCI image / Twitter.
"Why choose England for World Cup?" "Why focus on Dhoni's gloves or Michael Holding criticising umpires?" "Why not have alternate venues during rains?" "Shame on you, ICC. Why ruin a tournament that comes in 4 years?"

Questions such as these and many more criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC), have been flooding the social media, ever since the incessant downpours have brought down curtains on three World Cup encounters.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, West Indies v South Africa, and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - all went down the drain without a ball being bowled.

Hell hath no fury like India's match being called off and the inevitable happened on Thursday in Nottingham when the much-anticipated India Vs New Zealand game faced the similar fate, shattering the hopes of millions of Indians, expecting a cracker of a contest between the only two unbeaten sides in the tournament.

Sure, there were memes and jokes on Twitter as the good people on the Internet tried to diffuse the dreary situation. But once the humour subsided, furious cricket fans back in India raised several questions on Twitter and the governing body of cricket, the ICC, was put under the scanner.

The fans drew comparisons between the arrangements made during rains in England to those seen on the Indian cricket grounds. #ShameOnICC soon became the top trend in India as many others lined up and questioned ICC's decision for scheduling the premium contest at a time when showers were expected in England.

This, however, isn't the first time the governing body of cricket has had to face the wrath of irked Indian fans. In fact, during India's first World Cup encounter against South Africa, ICC faced flak on social media for asking Dhoni to get rid of his army insignia wicket-keeping gloves, which were spotted during the match - as they went against the rules and regulations of ICC.

