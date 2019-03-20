Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are Engaged and Internet is Crying Tears of Joy

THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE AHHHHHHHHH!!!! THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE MY HEART IS LITERALLY GONNA EXPLODE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 20, 2019

we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!! pic.twitter.com/vFHPU8e8m5 — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) March 20, 2019

SHANE AND RYLAND ARE ENGAGED ?!?!!? I literally am cryyyyyying my eyes out. The most beautiful couple I’ve ever been in the presence of , can I be a bridesmaid ??? IM SO SO SO HAPPY CONGRATS @shanedawson @Ryland_Adams couldn’t be happier — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 20, 2019

THIS MADE ME SO HAPPY. LOVE IS REAL. I LOVE YOU GUYS. WISHING U THE HAPPIEST AND HEALTHIEST RELATIONSHIP. SENDING ALL MY LOVE YOUR WAY! — Adelaine M♡RIN (@AdelaineMorin) March 20, 2019

my hobbies include being emotionally invested in strangers’ love lives pic.twitter.com/bT7c92GcMM — Elle Mills (@millselle) March 20, 2019

Awwwwwww man I’m crying. Congrats. So happy for both of you. This is beautiful and necessary! It’s clear how much love and connective understanding you both share. Hold onto each other and never let go. — NICHOLAS MEGALIS (@nicholasmegalis) March 20, 2019

ok...but r u editing the jeffree series??? JUST KIDDING OBVIOUSLY CONGRATS!!! — Carly Incontro (@carlyincontro) March 20, 2019

Wowww congrats guys — FaZe Banks (@Banks) March 20, 2019

Mamas heart just exploded!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Teresa Yaw (@TeresaYaw) March 20, 2019

This marriage is most definitely Jesus approved! ❤️️‍ I can’t find the emoji that quite expresses the emotion I’m feeling... pure love/joy/pride! I am so happy for the two of you. Shining examples of what true love is. Happy tears! Love you! Praise be! — Jesus Christ (@SoCalChrist) March 20, 2019

incredible news I’m crying tears of joy for you two!!!! Here’s to a lifetime of happiness for you both!! ✨ — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) March 20, 2019

congrats you two!!! so exciting! — julien (@juliensolomita) March 20, 2019

Ugh the cutest — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) March 20, 2019

pic.twitter.com/mk6FrjWVHT — Annie The Dylan Fannie// DYLAN LIKED (@anniechipps) March 20, 2019

The ring is so beautiful Ryland! I'm so beyond happy for you both! ❤ — Tara Fraser (@Simmy3Tara) March 20, 2019

U finally did it Shane. Congratz❤ pic.twitter.com/Y6IuCGXSQl — Briana A Larrie | RIP Fizzy | (@Imalarrie4ever) March 20, 2019

No conspiracy theories here.YouTube celebrities Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, who have been dating for the past three years have decided to take the big leap. "He said yes," wrote Dawson while announcing his engagement with Adams across social media platforms.The couple were out celebrating their third anniversary together when Dawson decided to go down on his knees and propose to the love of his life."THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE AHHHHHHHHH!!!! THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE MY HEART IS LITERALLY GONNA EXPLODE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," 30-year-old Dawson wrote while making the big reveal.The star that he is, Adams was all cheerful."we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!" he wrote.Dawson later took to his Instagram account and wrote at length expressing his gratitude towards his partner."Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life. Thank you for sleeping next to me even though i sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I’m being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun saturday night.Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me everyday that i should love myself too. I thank the universe everyday for bringing you into my life and I can’t wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than i can ever even explain in words. -Shane ❤️:,)"The news of their favourite YouTubers getting engaged was enough to send fans gasping for air.