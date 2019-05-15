Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless

Cricket fans were left awestruck after they noticed Chennai Super Kings' batsman Shane Watson toiling hard in the IPL final against Mumbai Indians with a bleeding knee.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

May 15, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
Image by IPLT20.COM / BCCI.
Remember when former South African skipper Graeme Smith walked out to bat with a broken hand against the Aussies at the SCG Test in January 2009? Or when Anil Kumble took the pitch with a broken jaw and bandaged face in the Antigua Test of 2002 against West Indies?

Over the years, cricketers have shown immense courage and determination to help their teams succeed through injuries that could have very well kept them on the sidelines and away from the action.

Now, joining the ranks of such brave cricketers happens to be Chennai Super Kings' batsman Shane Watson.

In a recent Instagram post, Harbhajan Singh revealed that his CSK teammate Watson batted through a bleeding knee during his 59-ball 80 which went in vain on the night of IPL final against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee…he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone. That’s our @srwatson33 Almost pulled it off for us last night,” Harbhajan’s Instagram story read.

harbhajan-singh insta

It was probably the bleeding knee which hampered his running which saw him get run out. Mumbai ultimately won the thriller by a run after Malinga held his nerves and defended just eight runs in the last over.

Soon after the match, photos of Watson's bloodied pants went viral online. Fans and spectators of the game were left awestruck by his dedication for CSK and towards the sport and held the Aussie in high regard.
































