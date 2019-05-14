Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
Cricket fans were left awestruck after they noticed Chennai Super Kings' batsman Shane Watson toiling hard in the IPL final against Mumbai Indians with a bleeding knee.
Image by IPLT20.COM / BCCI.
Over the years, cricketers have shown immense courage and determination to help their teams succeed through injuries that could have very well kept them on the sidelines and away from the action.
Now, joining the ranks of such brave cricketers happens to be Chennai Super Kings' batsman Shane Watson.
In a recent Instagram post, Harbhajan Singh revealed that his CSK teammate Watson batted through a bleeding knee during his 59-ball 80 which went in vain on the night of IPL final against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
“Can you guys see the blood on his knee…he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone. That’s our @srwatson33 Almost pulled it off for us last night,” Harbhajan’s Instagram story read.
It was probably the bleeding knee which hampered his running which saw him get run out. Mumbai ultimately won the thriller by a run after Malinga held his nerves and defended just eight runs in the last over.
Soon after the match, photos of Watson's bloodied pants went viral online. Fans and spectators of the game were left awestruck by his dedication for CSK and towards the sport and held the Aussie in high regard.
Heartbroken ....— AnaND 2.O (@ItzAnand__) May 13, 2019
What a Player He Is ...
Absolute Champion #ShaneWatson
Blessed to have this Man @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/a37g8NWUMJ
Respect for Shane Watson has gone beyond roof. His left knee seems to be badly injured with blood flowing out. He still batted and dived in the last over. Admirable from Watto to put his body on line at 38 after suffering from injuries throughout his career pic.twitter.com/4yqeGoubk4— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 13, 2019
Always loved seeing Shane Watson play. That has gone up to another level after knowing what kind of dedication he showed to his team yesterday.With blood flowing from his knees , which required 6 stitches later , Watson hammered 80 against the best bowling line up of the IPL.#CSK pic.twitter.com/xN8DgwrX85— Anish Ancil (@anishancil) May 13, 2019
I am Mumbai Indians fan but after seeing his pics showing blood behind his pads , I think he deserved to win but unfortunately he couldn't.— Nishant Parihar (@nsp2607) May 13, 2019
One thing is for sure that he has won millions of hearts. #Watto
Even CSK Haters Also Felt with Watson Innings & Recently Know Watson situation— Anniyan Memes ツ (@AMTAnniyan) May 13, 2019
I am #MI fan But Watson innings & Dedications #Watto @ShaneRWatson33 #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/mEtpk9Adyp
Shane Watson. The ultimate hero. Who showed the world the color of blood can be yellow. God bless you #Watto You are a superhero. @ShaneRWatson33 Proud and honored that you are #CSK. #yellove #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/pgpmmalKTA— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 13, 2019
u Won My Respect #Watto #Respect #Watson @ShaneRWatson33 pic.twitter.com/WbFzj9honY— Vignesh ♥️ SamanthaThalapathy♥️ (@VigneshSammu) May 13, 2019
This made me cry ...no words for this.. totally speechless..— яιѕнι◐.̃◐#мο∂ι (@being_rishi7) May 13, 2019
What a man...
Dedication & Effort
WARRIOR ...LEGEND
He deserve ipl trophy.#Watto @ChennaiIPL@ShaneRWatson33 respect for you increased even more. pic.twitter.com/41qsRg5tVT
This is how you set examples for the next generation who are Watching the sport. Every action was by choice, not by chance. Take a bow @ShaneRWatson33.— Saravanan Hari (@CricSuperFan) May 13, 2019
Proud fan of @ChennaiIPL forever. Shane Watson, Watto Man !! pic.twitter.com/hBd0Y8gjva
Shane Watson batted with the bleeding knee even without telling anyone and almost won the game for CSK in finals. He got six stitches after the game.— Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) May 13, 2019
Sums up the dedication! 💛 pic.twitter.com/hOTCxy3cSf
