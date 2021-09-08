Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu's Old Stock Photos are Everywhere and Internet Can't Unsee It

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has had a successful weekend in the box office worldwide as most Marvel films do. Simu Liu is being lauded by fans for a strong performance. However, Liu’s success today has not come without hard work and years of struggle to make a mark as the internet found out how Liu used to be a model for stock photos before he played the hero in Phase 4 of the MCU.

On searching with common terms such as “Cheerful East Asian coworker," “smiling" and “cheerful," on Getty, one can find photos of him, and it’s hard to unsee it.

Ahead of the film’s release, fans took to social media earlier this year to post some of the images.

You’re cool, but not Simu Liu stock photos kinda cool. pic.twitter.com/xBlTUIohr3— iana.  (@HailMother) September 6, 2021

HE HAS STOCK PHOTOS??? that man aged like a fine wine — squad jerung merah (@shfz_danial) September 5, 2021

The star also replied to one of the users.

That stock photo shoot always finds a way to come back and haunt me LOL— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 25, 2018

Following the film’s success, Liu himself took to Twitter to share one of the images with a witty caption.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

In May, Liu opened up about these stock images on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show. He said, “I literally keep seeing it pop up, more so now because people are recognizing them and putting them online. I’ve been all around the world. I’ve traveled, I’ve been on like the front of stores, I’ve hung outside gyms, and been on the cover of textbooks. It’s been really wild."

Liu also recently shared about the payments he received for the photos. He said in a tweet, “Got paid 120 bucks and signed away all my rights to them because I was in credit card debt. Now they are everywhere."

