Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares the Story Behind His Viral Stock Photos

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's new blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has received excellent reviews all around the world since the film's premiere. However, the actor has recently been in the headlinefor different reasons. A stock photo of Liu has been making the rounds on the internet, and the actor has lately spoken up about the story behind that.

On Friday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liu discussed the pictures for which he dressed as a construction worker, Zumba class participant, office worker, and more. He told the host that if someone is a great model, they are paid thousands of dollars, they can walk the runway, have a lot of worldwide reputation, and all that kind of things. However, if someone is a stock model, they are usually paid a basic rate. Liu remembers working for a single day and earning a one-time charge of $100.

According to presenter Jimmy, the job was a far cry from the "international grandeur" of the runway. Companies, according to Liu, hold the copyright to the pictures they shoot in perpetuity. Liu went on to explain that owning the rights implies that the permissions never expire and that the businesses may sell these images and make millions of dollars off them while the artist receives nothing. That's what happened to him as well.

The 32-year-old actor shared the viral photo on his Twitter account stating the same point on September 6.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

In response, iStock, the business that owns the rights to the images, said that they've always had faith in Liu, and if becoming a superhero isn't for him, then their door is always open.

We always believed in you, @simuliu. And if being a super hero doesn’t work out, our door is always open: https://t.co/GhGMYwOdom— iStock (@iStock) September 7, 2021

Liu immediately retorted and asked if the company is going to pay him the profit that they have earned with his photos.

Is the door open to share in the hundreds of thousands of $ you made off those photos cause I was paid a hundred bucks— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 7, 2021

Well, this banter is surely a delight for the fans.

