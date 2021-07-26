Shankar Mahadevan 'Amazed' at This Young Girl's Viral Rubik's Cube Portrait of Him

Singer Shankar Mahadevan woke up to a wonderful Instagram fan post recently. A girl named Anaisha Lakhani created a beautiful mosaic portrait of the singer out of Rubik’s cubes. The huge vibrant image shows a grinning snap of the iconic music composer. Mahadevan, who was in awe of this marvel, shared it on his own Instagram account. The caption read, “Have never seen anything like this!! So so amazing! I’m honoured and touched!” The clip garnered over 28,200 likes in two days of uploading. The fans too were amazed by this creation. The comments such as “Magnificent,” “Awesome” and “Fantastic” made their way to the social media post. The Padma Shri Awardee added Dil Chahta Hai’s title track in the backdrop.

Earlier, Anaisha who runs the Instagram page “The Ace Cuber” gave similar tributes to different Bollywood artists. One of the recent portraits was dedicated to actor Kartik Aaryan. She also created mosaics of celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Mr Bean, Virat Kohli, Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a few.

Meanwhile, Mahadevan generously shares the raw talents that he stumbles upon on social media platforms. A while back, he shared a video of a girl singing flawlessly. The fans were in awe of Suryagayathri, who already has a popular fan base down South. The Breathless singer added the caption, “Her voice is so sweet and the control over voice is really impressive. God bless her with more and more success.”

Earlier, the singer shared a soothing video of a person playing the instrumental version of Nadaswaram. In the description, he wrote, “Soul touching Talent. Hear this rendition by Sreelesh on the Nadaswaram! My God, what talent!!!! Just could not resist myself from posting about him!”

Mahadevan, along with co-composers Ehsaan and Loy, recently churned out the soundtrack of Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here