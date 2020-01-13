Shankar Mahadevan 'Discovers' Talent of a Flute Player in Assam, Wins Hearts on Internet

Social media has always helped discover many talents, who have been living a life of anonymity.

Bollywood singer and music composer, Shankar Mahadevan, recently, took to Instagram to introduce one such talent. He shared a video of a flute player, Dileep Heera from Assam.

He posted the clip with the caption, “Talent undiscovered. Dileep Heera from Assam!! Bless him folks!! So much talent in our country!!”

Heera’s flute playing skills caught Shankar Mahadevan’s attention when he had stepped out to have breakfast at a restaurant.

Impressed with his skills, the 52-year-old sang a few lines and Heera then played it on his flute.

Netizens took to the comment's section and complimented Heera. Some of them also asked Mahadevan to give the talented artist a break.

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh also commented on the video, writing, ‘Wah Wah Wah!”

This is not the first time when India has been introduced to a talented artist through social media.

Last year, Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's classic song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma went viral on social media. She was later launched by Himesh Reshammiya and has recorded already two songs for his upcoming movie.

