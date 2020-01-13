Shankar Mahadevan 'Discovers' Talent of a Flute Player in Assam, Wins Hearts on Internet
Impressed with his skills, the 52-year-old sang a few lines and Heera then played it on his flute.
Video grab. (Image credit: Instagram)
Social media has always helped discover many talents, who have been living a life of anonymity.
Bollywood singer and music composer, Shankar Mahadevan, recently, took to Instagram to introduce one such talent. He shared a video of a flute player, Dileep Heera from Assam.
He posted the clip with the caption, “Talent undiscovered. Dileep Heera from Assam!! Bless him folks!! So much talent in our country!!”
Heera’s flute playing skills caught Shankar Mahadevan’s attention when he had stepped out to have breakfast at a restaurant.
Impressed with his skills, the 52-year-old sang a few lines and Heera then played it on his flute.
Netizens took to the comment's section and complimented Heera. Some of them also asked Mahadevan to give the talented artist a break.
Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh also commented on the video, writing, ‘Wah Wah Wah!”
This is not the first time when India has been introduced to a talented artist through social media.
Last year, Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's classic song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma went viral on social media. She was later launched by Himesh Reshammiya and has recorded already two songs for his upcoming movie.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AAP, BJP and Congress Fighting Over a 'Baazigar' Meme on Twitter Sums up Delhi Elections
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?
- Missing a Loved One Who Passed Away Recently? Google Maps May Help You Get Closure
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief