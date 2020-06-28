BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Shapes on Clouds: This Artist has Recreated Our Favourite Childhood Game on a Twitter Thread

(Image credit: Twitter/ @chrisjudge)

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
Ever stared at the clouds and imagined shapes and creatures on them?

Because this illustrator is all over the clouds with his imaginations and Twitterati can't help but join him.

Illustrator Chris Judge took to Twitter to share a series of images re-imagined as different shapes and animals. Captioning it as "Some Dublin clouds this evening," the artist made fun illustrations from a monkey smoking ta bear with its limbs up in the air.

The thread soon got a lot of likes and was shared by several people, with netizens thronging to the comments' section to display their individual creativity with clouds.


