Shapes on Clouds: This Artist has Recreated Our Favourite Childhood Game on a Twitter Thread

Ever stared at the clouds and imagined shapes and creatures on them?

Because this illustrator is all over the clouds with his imaginations and Twitterati can't help but join him.

Illustrator Chris Judge took to Twitter to share a series of images re-imagined as different shapes and animals. Captioning it as "Some Dublin clouds this evening," the artist made fun illustrations from a monkey smoking ta bear with its limbs up in the air.

Some Dublin clouds this evening. pic.twitter.com/xXl7gxhMcl — ✏️__Chris Judge (@chrisjudge) June 24, 2020

The thread soon got a lot of likes and was shared by several people, with netizens thronging to the comments' section to display their individual creativity with clouds.

My attempt in cork. pic.twitter.com/9CXwE8eNHo — Aj Barry (@AnthonyJBarry) June 25, 2020

Brilliant! Here's one of my attempts from a few weeks ago. Pareidolia I believe it is called. pic.twitter.com/wjHfOdqryX — Su Martin (@siouxshe) June 25, 2020

this is so beautiful as well pic.twitter.com/sgn7r7EXVy — Wolf San Becker (@Wsanbecker11) June 25, 2020

Saw this beauty in Florida last year 😽 pic.twitter.com/bw7GIDd6nb — Helen Lang (@Helen_Wetpaint) June 25, 2020