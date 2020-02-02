Shaq Buys Laptop for Fan Who Expressed Condolences for His Sister and Kobe’s Death

A basketball fan in the United States was pleasantly surprised recently after he was gifted a laptop by former National Basketball Association players Shaquille O'Neal.

Georgia resident Patrick Martin was at a Best Buy in McDonough when he ran into Shaq, the popular basketball player and former contemporary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently lost his life in a helicopter crash last week.

Shaq was not only a former colleague and associate of Kobe but he himself lost his sister Ayesha Harrison to cancer in December last year.

When Martin, who was at the best buy to purchase a laptop, spotted Shaq, he went over the sportsman and offered his condolences.

It seems that man's gesture touched Shaq as the latter came to Patrick following their interaction and told him to choose the best laptop around as he would be paying for it instead.

An ecstatic Martin took to Facebook to share the story. "So me and Mo just went to Best Buy to buy a laptop and we meet Shaq. We gave our condolences for his sister and Kobe," he wrote. "We walked off, then Shaq comes to us and says, I like yall, so get the nicest one in here and I'll pay for it".

Kobe, who was in a chopper along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, plummetted to death when his helicopter crashed into the rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles, last Sunday.

While fans have come out in droves to pay homage to the NBA legend in their own ways both on and off social media, Patrick's story touched many hearts on Facebook.

"Heartwarming," a Facebook user commented. "They are rich in so many different ways. Rich with love, rich with generosity. He’s hurting so bad right now and it seems like him giving back is his way of grieving. He’s remarkable, just like Kobe".

